You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Baker Mayfield helps Browns to 10-7 win over Texans

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball March 14.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 12 of 20 passes for 132 yards in a 10-7 win against the Houston Texans (2-7) on Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield and the Browns offense couldn’t get much going in the first half, scoring a meager three points early in the first quarter.

On that drive, Mayfield completed two passes — one to wide receiver Rashard Higgins for nine yards, and another to running back Kareem Hunt for six yards. The Browns led 3-0 going into halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Mayfield found himself in a critical third-and-18 hole following a false start penalty and a three yard loss from running back Nick Chubb. With poise, the former Sooner stepped up in the pocket and rolled right, tossing a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins and converting the first down.

Mayfield's pass would eventually lead to a 9-yard game-winning rushing touchdown run from Chubb, giving the Browns a 6-3 record for the first time since 2014.

The former Sooner’s next game is against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Nov. 11 at 12:00 p.m. CT on FOX. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments