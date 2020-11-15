OU football: Baker Mayfield helps Browns to 10-7 win over Texans

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 12 of 20 passes for 132 yards in a 10-7 win against the Houston Texans (2-7) on Sunday afternoon.
#BROWNS WIN❗️ pic.twitter.com/Yfe34e4Rj5— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2020
Mayfield and the Browns offense couldn’t get much going in the first half, scoring a meager three points early in the first quarter.
On that drive, Mayfield completed two passes — one to wide receiver Rashard Higgins for nine yards, and another to running back Kareem Hunt for six yards. The Browns led 3-0 going into halftime.
Late in the third quarter, Mayfield found himself in a critical third-and-18 hole following a false start penalty and a three yard loss from running back Nick Chubb. With poise, the former Sooner stepped up in the pocket and rolled right, tossing a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins and converting the first down.
✨ HOLLYWOOD ✨📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/dg1mo2xzXG— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2020
Mayfield's pass would eventually lead to a 9-yard game-winning rushing touchdown run from Chubb, giving the Browns a 6-3 record for the first time since 2014.
The former Sooner’s next game is against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Nov. 11 at 12:00 p.m. CT on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.