OU football: Baker Mayfield has up and down performance to end Browns' season

The Cleveland Browns’ disastrous season has finally come to an end with a 33-23 loss to the 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns end their season with a 6-10 record.
Former Sooner and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield had another rough day, completing just 12 of his 27 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
.@bakermayfield ➡️ @obj for six! pic.twitter.com/OG3pCnVLly— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2019
.@bakermayfield to @God_Son80 for the 56-yard TD 😯 pic.twitter.com/hEKBNgJ4m8— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2019
What a throw. What a catch. 🔥@bakermayfield finds @DamionRatley for the 46-yard TD! pic.twitter.com/4hZkKhrQkL— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2019
This season has not been kind to Mayfield, as he has regressed since his rookie season with the Browns. He finishes his sophomore season with over 3,500 yards, 19 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Last year, Mayfield threw for over 3,700 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
The Browns will look to build off of this disappointing season during their offseason, as they have missed the playoffs yet again. Their last playoff appearance came in 2002.
With the future of the Browns’ front office, coaching staff and roster uncertain, this will prove to be an important offseason for the Browns and the future of their organization.
