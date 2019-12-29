You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield has up and down performance to end Browns' season

Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield pumps up the crowd during the game against Army on Sept. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Cleveland Browns’ disastrous season has finally come to an end with a 33-23 loss to the 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns end their season with a 6-10 record. 

Former Sooner and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield had another rough day, completing just 12 of his 27 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.  

This season has not been kind to Mayfield, as he has regressed since his rookie season with the Browns. He finishes his sophomore season with over 3,500 yards, 19 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Last year, Mayfield threw for over 3,700 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. 

The Browns will look to build off of this disappointing season during their offseason, as they have missed the playoffs yet again. Their last playoff appearance came in 2002. 

With the future of the Browns’ front office, coaching staff and roster uncertain, this will prove to be an important offseason for the Browns and the future of their organization. 

