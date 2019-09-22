You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Baker Mayfield goes 18-of-36 in loss to Los Angeles Rams

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mayfield runs

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield runs down the field Dec. 2, 2017.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Cleveland Browns are now 1–2 after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-13, in a Sunday-night thriller.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a tough night overall, completing just 18 of his 36 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Browns put together a final drive to the red zone that ended with Mayfield throwing an interception in the end zone with 27 seconds left in the game.

The Browns have struggled in their first three games despite high expectations coming into the season. They look to get back on track next week when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens at noon CT on CBS.

It will be a reunion for several former Sooners as Mayfield prepares to face off against Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown Jr. and Ben Powers.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments