OU football: Baker Mayfield goes 18-of-36 in loss to Los Angeles Rams

The Cleveland Browns are now 1–2 after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-13, in a Sunday-night thriller.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a tough night overall, completing just 18 of his 36 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The Browns put together a final drive to the red zone that ended with Mayfield throwing an interception in the end zone with 27 seconds left in the game.
The @RamsNFL defense holds strong!— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2019
John Johnson intercepts Mayfield in the end zone. #LARams
📺: #LARvsCLE on NBC
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/77ZAvrHGXr pic.twitter.com/3ob3YIbq7Y
The Browns have struggled in their first three games despite high expectations coming into the season. They look to get back on track next week when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens at noon CT on CBS.
It will be a reunion for several former Sooners as Mayfield prepares to face off against Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Mark Andrews, Orlando Brown Jr. and Ben Powers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.