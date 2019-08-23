You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield goes 10-for-26 in preseason match against Buccaneers

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield pumps up the crowd during the game against Army Sept. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After sitting out the previous preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted to be on the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He got his wish.

The former Oklahoma quarterback played the first half Friday night and threw 10-for-26 for 72 yards and an interception, as well as earning penalty yardage on roughing the passer and pass interference penalties. Despite Mayfield’s struggles’ and drops from receivers, he and the Browns set up three field goals for the rookie kicker out of OU, Austin Seibert.

Mayfield has high expectations for this upcoming season after throwing 27 touchdowns his rookie year, breaking Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson’s joint rookie touchdown record. During his tenure at OU, Mayfield threw for 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns, and won the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

Mayfield is looking to lead the Browns to their first winning season since 2007, and with the talent surrounding him in Cleveland, the expectations are high. 

