OU football: Baker Mayfield goes 10-for-26 in preseason match against Buccaneers

After sitting out the previous preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted to be on the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He got his wish.
The former Oklahoma quarterback played the first half Friday night and threw 10-for-26 for 72 yards and an interception, as well as earning penalty yardage on roughing the passer and pass interference penalties. Despite Mayfield’s struggles’ and drops from receivers, he and the Browns set up three field goals for the rookie kicker out of OU, Austin Seibert.
Nice play by Baker Mayfield who got away from Suh on 3rd down and completed the first down pass.pic.twitter.com/MoRzO8tDUz— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2019
.@bakermayfield has shown his escapability all game long. Here's another one.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2019
Suh was called for roughing the passer on Baker at the end of this one.pic.twitter.com/MYgTxFNQSB
Great throw by Baker Mayfield but Higgins can't hold on #Browns #BrownsCamp #NFLPreseason #NFL100 #CLEvsTB pic.twitter.com/BvXtZRRb6x— Arizona sports fan (@GlendaleCards) August 24, 2019
Mayfield has high expectations for this upcoming season after throwing 27 touchdowns his rookie year, breaking Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson’s joint rookie touchdown record. During his tenure at OU, Mayfield threw for 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns, and won the 2017 Heisman Trophy.
Mayfield is looking to lead the Browns to their first winning season since 2007, and with the talent surrounding him in Cleveland, the expectations are high.
