OU football: Baker Mayfield fuels Browns to win, Sterling Shepard scores in return, Sooners in the NFL week 7

  • Updated
Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield prepares to take the snap during Oklahoma's game against Baylor on Nov. 15, 2015. Mayfield finished with four total touchdowns in the Sooners 44-34 win on Nov. 14, 2015 at McLane Stadium. 

 Scott Hiney/The Daily

During week seven of the 2020 NFL season, 16 former Sooners took the field between Thursday night and Sunday afternoon.

Here are some of the notable performances:

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 22 of his 28 passes to finish with 297 yards and five touchdowns.

Mayfield’s fifth touchdown came with 16 seconds left to give the Browns the 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sterling Shepard

The former Sooner and current New York Giants wide receiver finished with six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Thursday was Shepard’s first game back from a turf toe injury that had kept him out since week two.

Shepard’s touchdown with six minutes left was not enough as the Giants lost,22-21, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Other Performances:

Bills offensive tackle Darryl Williams helped hold the Jets to two sacks.

Bengals running back Samaje Perine had one rush for three yards along with one catch for three yards.

Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe had one tackle.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had five tackles and one pass deflection.

Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore had four tackles with one being for loss.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had one rush for one yard along with one punt return for zero yards.

Cowboys safety Steven Parker had three tackles.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had two rushes for two yards.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson helped hold the Giants to three sacks.

Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook had four kick returns for 89 yards and three punt returns for 36 yards along with one fumble.

Lions running back Adrian Peterson had 11 rushes for 29 yards along with one catch for three yards.

49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams helped hold the Patriots to one sack.

Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills had two catches for 34 yards.

Washington punter Tress Way had two punts for 76 yards with both inside the 20.

