OU football: Baker Mayfield donates to Meals on Wheels of Norman, Cleveland's St Augustine Hunger Center

Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield throws up the OU hand sign during the game against Army Sept. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will donate over 3,500 meals to Meals on Wheels of Norman, and 8,000 to St Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Mayfield also tweeted a video urging fans to assist Meals on Wheels of Norman, and cited the coronavirus pandemic as an additional reason to help charities.

Mayfield and his wife, Emily, pledged $50,000 to Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Thursday.

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

