OU football: Baker Mayfield donates to Meals on Wheels of Norman, Cleveland's St Augustine Hunger Center

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will donate over 3,500 meals to Meals on Wheels of Norman, and 8,000 to St Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.
In addition to matching donations up to $50K to the Greater CLE Food Bank, Baker Mayfield is donating for more than 3,500 meals to be provided by Meals on Wheels in Norman, OK. Mayfield also teaming w/ TownHall in CLE to provide another 8,000 meals for St Augustine Hunger Center— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 20, 2020
Mayfield also tweeted a video urging fans to assist Meals on Wheels of Norman, and cited the coronavirus pandemic as an additional reason to help charities.
Sooner Nation - Let’s do this! #BoomerSooner #GiveBack #EndSeniorHunger @OU_Athletics @OU_Football @mealsonwheelsok pic.twitter.com/Vi1PxIg2Qk— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 20, 2020
Mayfield and his wife, Emily, pledged $50,000 to Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Thursday.
