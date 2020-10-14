You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield displays custom cleats supporting Julius Jones on Instagram

  • Updated
Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield rolls out to his right during Oklahoma's home opener against Akron in Norman, Oklahoma.

 Matt Wesling/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield featured his custom cleats showing an image of Julius Jones on Instagram on Wednesday.

Mayfield Jones cleats

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield wears cleats supporting death row inmate Julius Jones in an Instagram post on Oct. 14.
Mayfield helmet sticker

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield wears a decal of Julius Jones' name on his helmet in an Instagram post on Oct. 14.

Mayfield’s cleats also included the phrase “I stand with Julius Jones” and his helmet had a decal of Jones' name on it. Jones is an Oklahoma resident and a current death row inmate and first-degree murder convict who Mayfield has continued to support.

The Browns’ third-year quarterback wore a decal of Jones’ name on the back of his helmet during a Week 1 game against the Ravens in 2020.  Mayfield, along with fellow former Sooners Blake Griffin and Trae Young, personally wrote to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in May asking him to review Jones' case. 

