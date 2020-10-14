OU football: Baker Mayfield displays custom cleats supporting Julius Jones on Instagram

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield featured his custom cleats showing an image of Julius Jones on Instagram on Wednesday.
Mayfield’s cleats also included the phrase “I stand with Julius Jones” and his helmet had a decal of Jones' name on it. Jones is an Oklahoma resident and a current death row inmate and first-degree murder convict who Mayfield has continued to support.
The Browns’ third-year quarterback wore a decal of Jones’ name on the back of his helmet during a Week 1 game against the Ravens in 2020. Mayfield, along with fellow former Sooners Blake Griffin and Trae Young, personally wrote to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in May asking him to review Jones' case.
