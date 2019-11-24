You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns reach third consecutive win after 41-24 victory over Miami Dolphins

Mayfield

Quarterback de cuarto año Baker Mayfield lanza la pelota el 14 de Marzo.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are now 5-6 after beating the Miami Dolphins 41-24 Sunday afternoon. The Browns have now won three straight games after starting their season 2-6.

Mayfield and the Browns had no problem moving the ball, as Baker had one of the best games of his career, completing 24 of his 34 passes for 327 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Mayfield was only sacked once all day, and finished the game with a 118.1 QBR.

The Browns’ playoff hopes are still very much alive as they stare down one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL. In the last five weeks of the season, Cleveland will visit the 6-5 Pittsburgh Steelers, host the 0-11 Cincinnati Bengals, visit the 3-7-1 Arizona Cardinals, host the 8-2 Baltimore Ravens and close out their season by playing the Bengals again in Cincinnati.

Mayfield and the Browns look to keep their momentum going next week when they face the Steelers at 12 p.m. CT.

