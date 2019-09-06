OU football: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns on CBS this weekend

Baker Mayfield’s popularity in the state of Oklahoma is now affecting local TV stations.
Oklahoma City’s CBS station has been assigned the Tennessee–Cleveland game for the NFL’s first weekend of the 2019–20 season. The Titans–Browns game will be shown in both OKC and Tulsa television markets; markets that have previously been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys.
But as Baker Mayfield prepares to start his first full season as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, local interest is shifting.
Mayfield’s Browns went 7-8-1 in the 2018–19 season and fell just short of a playoff berth. This season, Cleveland will look to make its first playoff appearance since 2002.
You can catch the Mayfield and the Browns this Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.
