You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns on CBS this weekend

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield walks on the field during the game against Army Sept. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Baker Mayfield’s popularity in the state of Oklahoma is now affecting local TV stations.

Oklahoma City’s CBS station has been assigned the Tennessee–Cleveland game for the NFL’s first weekend of the 2019–20 season. The Titans–Browns game will be shown in both OKC and Tulsa television markets; markets that have previously been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys.

But as Baker Mayfield prepares to start his first full season as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, local interest is shifting.

Mayfield’s Browns went 7-8-1 in the 2018–19 season and fell just short of a playoff berth. This season, Cleveland will look to make its first playoff appearance since 2002.

You can catch the Mayfield and the Browns this Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on CBS.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments