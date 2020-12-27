You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns' offense sputter in 23-16 loss to New York Jets

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 6 min to read
Baker Mayfield

Junior quarterback Baker Mayfield before the Bedlam game Dec. 3.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 28-of-53 passes for 285 yards in a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets Sunday.

Hours before the game, the Browns announced five players would be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list for the Jets game. Among the five players were wideouts Rashard Higgins, Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge, meaning Mayfield would be without four contributing receivers.

Early in the first quarter, Mayfield came out firing, completing two pivotal passes — one for 28 yards and the other for seven — to tight end Austin Hooper to set the Browns up for a Cody Parkey field goal.

Mayfield and the offense could not muster any more offense in the first half, resulting in the Jets taking a 13-3 lead at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Mayfield and offense finally found a rhythm after falling down 20-3 hole. After a 22-yard, back-shoulder pass from Mayfield to wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, running back Nick Chubb would plow his way down the middle for a Browns touchdown six plays later, putting the score at 20-10 in the Jets’ favor.

Following the momentum of the previous possession, Mayfield would lead his team down the field on a 12-play, 83-yard drive for a 4-yard touchdown by running back Kareem Hunt. On the drive, Mayfield drove his body down the middle for a one-yard gain on third-and-one to convert a new set of downs.

Mayfield and the Browns would have the ball several times late in the fourth, but couldn’t capitalize to win the game. A failed one-yard dive by Mayfield on fourth down with just over a minute left sealed the loss. With the defeat, the Browns will have to wait another week to clinch their first playoff spot since 2002.

Mayfield and the Browns’ next game is against the AFC North leading Pittsburgh Steelers at 12:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan 3. on CBS.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments