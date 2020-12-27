OU football: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns' offense sputter in 23-16 loss to New York Jets

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 28-of-53 passes for 285 yards in a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets Sunday.
Hours before the game, the Browns announced five players would be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list for the Jets game. Among the five players were wideouts Rashard Higgins, Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge, meaning Mayfield would be without four contributing receivers.
We've placed WR Rashard Higgins, WR KhaDarel Hodge, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones & LB Jacob Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, we've elevated (Contagious Disease Addendum) WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, LB Montrel Meander & WR Derrick Willies from the PS. pic.twitter.com/sCSte9PejF— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 26, 2020
Early in the first quarter, Mayfield came out firing, completing two pivotal passes — one for 28 yards and the other for seven — to tight end Austin Hooper to set the Browns up for a Cody Parkey field goal.
Baker Mayfield tells Austin Hooper to go long! #Browns pic.twitter.com/GsrmMwBlVe— uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 27, 2020
Baker doing this without any WRs. Yeah, it’s time to stop doubting Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/kjXqdVjgEa— Joshua Magee ☃️ (@JMageeSports) December 27, 2020
Mayfield and the offense could not muster any more offense in the first half, resulting in the Jets taking a 13-3 lead at halftime.
Halftime. pic.twitter.com/kIsPJUe7mn— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 27, 2020
Late in the third quarter, Mayfield and offense finally found a rhythm after falling down 20-3 hole. After a 22-yard, back-shoulder pass from Mayfield to wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, running back Nick Chubb would plow his way down the middle for a Browns touchdown six plays later, putting the score at 20-10 in the Jets’ favor.
Baker with the perfect back shoulder dime 🎯 @bakermayfield @Browns 📺 #CLEvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/Jb2lNWdQB6— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 27, 2020
From 1-yard out ...📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/svebCBXwrE— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 27, 2020
Following the momentum of the previous possession, Mayfield would lead his team down the field on a 12-play, 83-yard drive for a 4-yard touchdown by running back Kareem Hunt. On the drive, Mayfield drove his body down the middle for a one-yard gain on third-and-one to convert a new set of downs.
Baker Mayfield with a rushing first down 🔥🔥🔥 #CLEvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/ZXUZO1TZxP— Christopher Reiss (@ReissReport) December 27, 2020
TOUCHDOWN @Kareemhunt7❗️📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/sZr36l9JAa— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 27, 2020
Mayfield and the Browns would have the ball several times late in the fourth, but couldn’t capitalize to win the game. A failed one-yard dive by Mayfield on fourth down with just over a minute left sealed the loss. With the defeat, the Browns will have to wait another week to clinch their first playoff spot since 2002.
The final moments of #CLEvsNYJ. pic.twitter.com/q5vlrJhtB1— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2020
Mayfield and the Browns’ next game is against the AFC North leading Pittsburgh Steelers at 12:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan 3. on CBS.
