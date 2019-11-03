OU football: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns fall to Denver Broncos, 24-19

The Cleveland Browns failed to snag a much needed win on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to the Denver Broncos, 24-19, in Denver. Browns quarterback and former Sooner Baker Mayfield was unable to snap his team’s losing streak, completing 27 of his 42 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown, while rushing three times for 22 yards.
Cleveland’s offense was stagnant in the first half, as their only points came from kicker Austin Seibert’s four field goals. Meanwhile, Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen came out firing in his first career start, tossing touchdown passes to wide receiver Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant. The Browns trailed Denver 17-12 at the break.
The Broncos’ defense pitched a shutout in the third quarter, and took a 24-12 lead into the final period, but the Browns finally came alive in the fourth quarter.
A long sprint by running back Nick Chubb started the Cleveland rally, and Mayfield followed suit, finding receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a huge gain thanks to the veteran wideout’s fancy footwork.
Another big run by Chubb and a pass interference call on Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. set Cleveland up in the red zone, a place where Mayfield had struggled mightily earlier in the contest and in previous games.
Despite his prior issues deep in opposing territory, Mayfield delivered this time, finding wide receiver Jarvis Landry for a touchdown and cutting the Denver lead to five points.
.@BakerMayfield to Jarvis Landry to pull the @Browns within 5! #CLEvsDEN @God_Son80📺: CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/GjhTr4sGG6 pic.twitter.com/watjofvA8j— NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2019
Following the score, a big stop by the Cleveland defense led to another big play for Mayfield and Beckham Jr. on the Browns’ next drive.
Unfortunately, Mayfield was unable to convert on fourth down, as Denver got the stop and drained the clock for the victory, pushing Cleveland’s’ losing streak to five games. The Browns are also winless in their last five games against an opposing quarterback who is making his first career start.
The Browns will look to end their losing skid next week, as they head home to take on the Buffalo Bills at noon on CBS.
