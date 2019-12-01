OU football: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns drop game to Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns missed a major opportunity to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for second place in the AFC North Sunday afternoon, as they dropped a game, 20-13, in Pittsburgh. The Browns are now 5-7 on the year.
The Browns' offense moved up and down the field effectively, but seemed to have trouble finding the end zone.
Mayfield had an average day, completing 18 of his 32 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
.@bakermayfield finds @Kareemhunt7 and Hunt gets in for the TOUCHDOWN!#CLEvsPIT pic.twitter.com/JBu0M56BA8— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 1, 2019
Mayfield was also sacked five times on the day. Mayfield and the Browns had an opportunity to go on a drive and force overtime in the fourth quarter, but the Steelers defense came up with a game-saving interception.
Although the Browns have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league, their place in the NFL postseason is still uncertain.
Cleveland looks to get back on track next week, as they host the Cincinnati Bengals at noon CT on Sunday, Dec. 8.
