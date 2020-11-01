You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Baker Mayfield, Browns struggle with winter weather in 16-6 loss to Raiders

Mayfield runs

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield runs from the defense during the Rose Bowl against Georgia on Jan. 1, 2018. Mayfield signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield finished 12-for-25 on completions for 122 yards and had six rushes for 29 yards in the Cleveland Browns’ 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon.

The conditions for the game were abysmal, with 35 mph winds and near-freezing temperatures at kickoff. Later in the game, a winter mix began to fall as the temperature continued to drop.

Mayfield and the Browns first drive of the game came to a halt after a fumble by tight end Harrison Bryant. On Cleveland’s second drive, Mayfield tossed four completions on six attempts for 32 yards, but the march stalled, resulting in a field goal.

After three drives, Mayfield finished the half 5-of-10 on completions for 32 yards, resulting in a 6-3 deficit at halftime.

To start the second half, Mayfield threw what looked like a 20-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jarvis Landry. After a review, the catch was ruled incomplete and the Browns had to settle for another field goal.

Cleveland got the ball back early in the fourth quarter down 13-6. Mayfield had zero completions on two attempts, forcing a punt early in the drive.

The Raiders extended their lead to 16-6 with four minutes left in the game. In a last second comeback effort, Mayfield tossed four completions on nine attempts for 50 yards to get the Browns in field goal range. Browns kicker Cody Parkey missed the 37-yard field goal, sealing the loss.

The Browns have a bye week this week and will then play the Texans on Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon CT on FOX. 

