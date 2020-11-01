OU football: Baker Mayfield, Browns struggle with winter weather in 16-6 loss to Raiders

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield finished 12-for-25 on completions for 122 yards and had six rushes for 29 yards in the Cleveland Browns’ 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon.
The conditions for the game were abysmal, with 35 mph winds and near-freezing temperatures at kickoff. Later in the game, a winter mix began to fall as the temperature continued to drop.
Mayfield and the Browns first drive of the game came to a halt after a fumble by tight end Harrison Bryant. On Cleveland’s second drive, Mayfield tossed four completions on six attempts for 32 yards, but the march stalled, resulting in a field goal.
After three drives, Mayfield finished the half 5-of-10 on completions for 32 yards, resulting in a 6-3 deficit at halftime.
Halftime.#LVvsCLE pic.twitter.com/zuqGVgQBbe— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2020
To start the second half, Mayfield threw what looked like a 20-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jarvis Landry. After a review, the catch was ruled incomplete and the Browns had to settle for another field goal.
November 1, 2020
Cleveland got the ball back early in the fourth quarter down 13-6. Mayfield had zero completions on two attempts, forcing a punt early in the drive.
The Raiders extended their lead to 16-6 with four minutes left in the game. In a last second comeback effort, Mayfield tossed four completions on nine attempts for 50 yards to get the Browns in field goal range. Browns kicker Cody Parkey missed the 37-yard field goal, sealing the loss.
Final. pic.twitter.com/3AJ4nQoD7k— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2020
The Browns have a bye week this week and will then play the Texans on Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon CT on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.