OU football: Baker Mayfield, Browns shut down in loss to 49ers

It was a rough night in the city by the bay for the Cleveland Browns, as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 31-3. Browns quarterback and former Sooner Baker Mayfield’s struggles continued as he completed just eight of his 22 passes for 100 yards and no touchdowns.
Things didn’t go according to plan from the start for the second year signal-caller, who fumbled and threw an interception in the first quarter. Things got even worse in the second quarter when a pass off the hands of Cleveland receiver Antonio Callaway at the goal line turned into Mayfield’s second interception of the evening.
The situation reached rock bottom in the final seconds of the first half. After taking Mayfield to the ground on an incompletion, former Ohio State and current 49ers’ defensive end Nick Bosa proceeded to heckle the OU product with an imaginary flag plant.
The rookie pass rusher’s gesture refers back to Mayfield’s infamous OU flag plant in the middle of Ohio Stadium following Oklahoma’s 31-16 upset win over Bosa’s Buckeyes in 2017.
The aforementioned pitfalls coupled with three sacks and a 23.6 passer rating capped off an abysmal opening 30 minutes for the former Heisman trophy winner, as the Browns trailed 21-3 at the midway point.
Things didn’t go much better for Mayfield in the third quarter, as the Cleveland offense remained dormant, while San Francisco scored again and extended their lead to 28-3.
A costly fumble by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. early in the fourth quarter slammed the lid on the Browns’ comeback attempt, and Mayfield was replaced by backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert for Cleveland’s final offensive drive. With the loss, the team fell to 2-3 on the season and dropped into second place in the AFC North standings.
The performance was Mayfield’s worst showing as a pro, as he produced career lows in passing yards and and passer rating. The contest was also his first NFL game without a passing touchdown.
Mayfield and the Browns will have their work cut out for them next week too, as they head home to take on the Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday at noon on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.