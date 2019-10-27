OU football: Baker Mayfield, Browns offense struggle with turnovers in loss to Patriots

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are now 2-5 after a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday evening.
Mayfield had another tough day, completing 20 of his 31 passes for 194 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
.@BakerMayfield finds Demetrius Harris for another tight end touchdown! #NationalTightEndsDay #CLEvsNE— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/a16R5wPShJ pic.twitter.com/MNdhnMv62X
The Browns couldn’t get out of their own way today, as running back Nick Chubb had fumbles on back-to-back carries, followed by a Mayfield interception to make it three turnovers in three consecutive drives for the Browns offense. The Browns also had 13 penalties for 85 yards and Mayfield was sacked 5 times on the day.
After dropping their third straight game, Cleveland’s playoff hopes are fading away quickly. Mayfield and the Browns look to get back on track next week as they travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in what is shaping up to be a must win game. You can catch that game on CBS at 3:25 CT.
