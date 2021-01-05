You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Baker and Emily Mayfield support Browns fan Tom Seipel in battle with cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield throws up the OU hand sign during the game against Army Sept. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After Cleveland Browns fans started a fundraiser for dying fan Tom Seipel, who's receiving hospice care for kidney cancer, former OU and current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily stepped in to support Seipel.

Seipel, from Savannah, Georgia, posted a farewell on the Browns' subReddit two weeks ago. The post gained traction quickly, and was eventually drawn to Emily's attention. Thus, Baker sent a video to Seipel in support, calling him a "warrior" and telling him to "keep fighting."

Later, after fellow fans paid for Seipel to travel to Ohio for Sunday's Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Emily arranged for Seipel, his father and a few friends to sit in her personal suite at FirstEnergy Stadium. Seipel watched a 24-22 Cleveland victory, as the Browns clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2002.

After the game, Seipel Face-timed Baker from the box and later got to meet the former Sooner passer in person, topping off an unforgettable weekend.

"By far it's the best memory," Seipel told the Akron Beacon Journal about the game and the Mayfields' kind gestures. "You can't even ask that question. By far. This weekend blew everything out of the water, it was insane. It's been too good to believe, it's been amazing."

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

