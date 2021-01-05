OU football: Baker and Emily Mayfield support Browns fan Tom Seipel in battle with cancer

After Cleveland Browns fans started a fundraiser for dying fan Tom Seipel, who's receiving hospice care for kidney cancer, former OU and current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily stepped in to support Seipel.
Seipel, from Savannah, Georgia, posted a farewell on the Browns' subReddit two weeks ago. The post gained traction quickly, and was eventually drawn to Emily's attention. Thus, Baker sent a video to Seipel in support, calling him a "warrior" and telling him to "keep fighting."
Later, after fellow fans paid for Seipel to travel to Ohio for Sunday's Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Emily arranged for Seipel, his father and a few friends to sit in her personal suite at FirstEnergy Stadium. Seipel watched a 24-22 Cleveland victory, as the Browns clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2002.
After the game, Seipel Face-timed Baker from the box and later got to meet the former Sooner passer in person, topping off an unforgettable weekend.
Browns fans started a fundraiser for Tom Seipel, a fan battling cancer, to get him to the Browns' playoff-clinching game.Baker Mayfield heard the story and sent Tom a video. Baker’s wife arranged to get Tom in their suite and to meet Baker afterwards 👏 (via @angrybrownsfans) pic.twitter.com/Sftr4DnFgR— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2021
"By far it's the best memory," Seipel told the Akron Beacon Journal about the game and the Mayfields' kind gestures. "You can't even ask that question. By far. This weekend blew everything out of the water, it was insane. It's been too good to believe, it's been amazing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.