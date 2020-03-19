OU football: Baker and Emily Mayfield donate $50,000 to Cleveland food bank

Baker and Emily Mayfield committed to matching up to $50,000 in donations to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The former OU quarterback and his wife announced the donation with a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.
Let’s rally together #CLE. Giving back to the LAND and hope others will too. We’re matching all of your donations up to $50K. Link to donate: https://t.co/IO9Lh1d3Mt #WeFeedCLE pic.twitter.com/lm9fVP7RiV— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 19, 2020
According to the link in the tweet, just a $1 donation to the food bank can provide up to eight full meals for the community. With the gesture, Mayfield joins the growing list of athletes giving back to their communities in lieu of the pandemic.
On March 13, former Sooners basketball standout and current Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin donated $100k to help compensate the employees of Little Caesar’s Arena, which plays host to the Pistons.
For more information, you can click on the link here.
