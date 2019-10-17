OU football: Austin Kendall to start against Oklahoma

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said on Thursday that Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall will start against the No. 5 Sooners Saturday.
#WVU coach Neal Brown says QB Austin Kendall "will line up behind center" at Oklahoma barring more setbacks.— G. Allan Taylor (@GAllanTaylor) October 17, 2019
Barring any changes over the next 48 hours Austin Kendall will start for #WVU against Oklahoma according to head coach Neal Brown.— Keenan Cummings (@rivalskeenan) October 17, 2019
Kendall was deemed questionable after taking a big hit in the first quarter of the Mountaineers' 38-14 loss to Iowa State last Saturday.
Kendall has tallied 1,247 passing yards and nine touchdowns with the Mountaineers. In his three years at Oklahoma, Kendall threw for 265 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Kickoff for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia will be at 11 a.m. CT.
