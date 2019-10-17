You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Austin Kendall to start against Oklahoma

Austin Kendall

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Kendall walks into the stadium during Walk of Champions before the Kansas game Nov. 17, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said on Thursday that Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall will start against the No. 5 Sooners Saturday.

Kendall was deemed questionable after taking a big hit in the first quarter of the Mountaineers' 38-14 loss to Iowa State last Saturday.

Kendall has tallied 1,247 passing yards and nine touchdowns with the Mountaineers. In his three years at Oklahoma, Kendall threw for 265 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Kickoff for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia will be at 11 a.m. CT.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

