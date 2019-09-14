OU football: Austin Kendall throws 3 touchdowns in West Virginia's win over NC State

Former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in West Virginia's 44-27 win over North Carolina State Saturday afternoon.
Cue Country Roads! West Virginia defeats NC State, 44-27, to improve to 2-1!#HailWV | #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/upqsi4EkOR— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 14, 2019
The Mountaineers have struggled to start the season. They squeaked out a win against FCS James Madison, 20-13, in the opener and were embarrassed by Missouri, 38-7. Kendall in particular played poorly against Missouri, as he threw for just 137 yards and two interceptions.
Kendall was expected to compete for the starting quarterback job in Norman in 2019, but after Jalen Hurts transferred from Alabama in January, Kendall entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after. In four games in 2018 as a Sooner, Kendall threw for 122 yards and one touchdown.
West Virginia and Oklahoma will play each other on Oct. 19 in Norman.
