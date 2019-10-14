You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Austin Kendall questionable for Sooners vs. West Virginia

Austin Kendall

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Kendall walks into the stadium during Walk of Champions before the Kansas game Nov. 17, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said in a conference call Monday that Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall is questionable for the Mountaineers' game against the No. 6 Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12).

Kendall took a sack in the first quarter of West Virginia's 38-14 loss to Iowa State Saturday and didn't return to the game after leaving. Redshirt junior quarterback Jack Allison filled in for Kendall on Saturday, throwing for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. 

Kendall has tallied 1,247 passing yards and nine touchdowns with the Mountaineers. In his three years at Oklahoma, Kendall threw for 265 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Kickoff for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia will be at 11 a.m. CT.

