OU football: Austin Kendall questionable for Sooners vs. West Virginia

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said in a conference call Monday that Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall is questionable for the Mountaineers' game against the No. 6 Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12).
WVU coach Neal Brown said Austin Kendall is still questionable for Saturday. He's going to throw around today and they'll know a little more later on. #Sooners— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) October 14, 2019
Kendall took a sack in the first quarter of West Virginia's 38-14 loss to Iowa State Saturday and didn't return to the game after leaving. Redshirt junior quarterback Jack Allison filled in for Kendall on Saturday, throwing for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Kendall has tallied 1,247 passing yards and nine touchdowns with the Mountaineers. In his three years at Oklahoma, Kendall threw for 265 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Kickoff for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia will be at 11 a.m. CT.
