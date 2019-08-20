You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Austin Kendall named West Virginia's starting quarterback

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Kendall

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Kendall runs the ball in the game against Kansas State Oct. 27.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall has been named the starting quarterback at West Virginia. 

Kendall spent three seasons with the Sooners, playing in eight games and throwing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Following the 2018 season, Kendall decided to transfer after Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announced his decision to leave Tuscaloosa for Norman. 

West Virginia's decision to name Kendall the starter comes just a day after Oklahoma named Hurts the starter for the season. The two will meet Oct. 19 in Norman when the two teams face off. 

Oklahoma will open the season 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments