OU football: Austin Kendall named West Virginia's starting quarterback

Former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall has been named the starting quarterback at West Virginia.
Austin Kendall is the starting quarterback for #WVU this fall.— Keenan Cummings (@rivalskeenan) August 20, 2019
Kendall spent three seasons with the Sooners, playing in eight games and throwing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Following the 2018 season, Kendall decided to transfer after Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announced his decision to leave Tuscaloosa for Norman.
West Virginia's decision to name Kendall the starter comes just a day after Oklahoma named Hurts the starter for the season. The two will meet Oct. 19 in Norman when the two teams face off.
Oklahoma will open the season 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
