OU football: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ranks No. 90 in NFL Top 100 players list

Kyler

Then-redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray gets ready to throw the ball during the Orange Bowl against Alabama Dec. 29, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray came in at No. 90 in the NFL's Top 100 players list on Sunday.

The rankings are based upon the player's performance during the 2019–20 NFL season. Murray took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2019.

Murray, who won the 2018 Heisman Trophy while at OU, threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first professional season. He also accumulated 544 yards rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

In his lone season as the Sooner's starter, Murray had 4,361 passing yards, 1,001 rushing yards and 54 total touchdowns. His efforts led him to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

