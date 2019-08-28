You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Apple Pay available at home games

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the Bedlam game Nov. 10.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Dailly

Apple Pay will be available at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for home football games, the university announced on Wednesday.

The payment app can only be used for concessions. OU also announced the addition of Wi-Fi to home games as well.

The Sooners' season kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, with a home game against Houston.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

