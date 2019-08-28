OU football: Apple Pay available at home games

Apple Pay will be available at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for home football games, the university announced on Wednesday.
Apple Pay is available at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium this season. #Sooners— Kenny Mossman (@Kenny_Mossman) August 28, 2019
The payment app can only be used for concessions. OU also announced the addition of Wi-Fi to home games as well.
The Sooners' season kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, with a home game against Houston.
