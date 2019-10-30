OU football: Analysts predict the Sooners’ College Football Playoff chances, bowl game opponents after first loss

After suffering its first loss of the season to Kansas State on Saturday, the Sooners’ (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) College Football Playoff chances took a significant hit.
As per fivethirtyeight.com, Oklahoma’s odds to make the 2019 College Football Playoff fell from over 51 percent to below 29 percent in the last week.
With only four games remaining on the Sooners’ regular season schedule, OU won’t just need to win out in order to reclaim its spot among the top four teams in college football, it will also need a lot of outside help.
Most of the teams ranked ahead of No. 10 Oklahoma in the latest AP Poll still have to play each other, but the Sooners will likely need a few major upsets to help their case.
Unfortunately for OU, college football experts don’t foresee a lot chaos happening this season. Here’s where experts predict the Sooners will land this postseason:
Michael Sharpio, Sports Illustrated
Prediction: Sugar Bowl
Opponent: Georgia
Why: “We exited Week 8 with a fairly conventional Playoff picture. Oklahoma’s loss tosses that outlook aside. LSU or Alabama could lose in early November and still reach the Playoff as a one-loss non-SEC champion. Oregon and the Pac-12 are suddenly alive once again, as are Florida and Georgia. We could be in line for a mad scramble down the stretch.”
Erick Smith, USA Today
Prediction: Sugar Bowl
Opponent: Georgia
Why: “Oklahoma still has an opportunity if it can run the table in the Big 12 and would get the nod from the committee between any of those potential contenders. For now, the fourth spot is targeted for LSU. Even with a loss at Alabama — which should be a close game, the Tigers still have impressive wins against Texas, Florida and Auburn. That could be enough when weighed the case of others that lack marquee wins. But a lot will change before now and Dec. 8.”
Brett McMurphy, Stadium College Football Insider
Prediction: Peach Bowl (CFB Semifinal)
Opponent: LSU
Why: “Even after Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State Saturday, I’m still projecting the Sooners to make the College Football Playoff as the Big 12 champions. Obviously, Oklahoma will have to run the table, which it will be favored to do. There are literally dozens of scenarios to make a case for a one-loss non-Power Five champion to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. But for now, I believe the four-team playoff will be filled by four Power Five conference champions.”
