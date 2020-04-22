OU football: Analyst predictions of where CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Hurts, Sooners go in 2020 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night, analysts all over the football world are finalizing their mock drafts, and four Sooners — CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Hurts, Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore — are consistently on the boards.
Here are where various analysts are saying these Sooners are likely ending up:
Lamb undoubtedly will be the first Sooner on the board Thursday night. In all mock drafts from major outlets, Lamb is a definite first-rounder, and the majority of those drafts have him being picked in the 12-15 range (No. 12 Las Vegas Raiders, No. 13 San Francisco 49ers, No. 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and No. 15 Denver Broncos). Odds Shark has the betting line at pick No. 12 in their NFL Draft preview.
ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Biletnikoff runner-up going at No. 13 to the 49ers.
In the same mock draft from Kiper, he has quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the biggest names on the draft board, going in the second round to the Pittsburgh Stealers at No. 40.
The six quarterbacks in my two-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0:1. Bengals: Joe Burrow5. Dolphins: Justin Herbert6. Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa19. Raiders: Jordan Love44. Colts: Jacob Eason49. Steelers: Jalen Hurtshttps://t.co/NalF9kacjl— Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 15, 2020
The 2019 Heisman candidate notably known for his college career both Alabama and Oklahoma — while also showing off his size and running ability — is considered by analysts to be a likely second-rounder, with the chance that the Patriots pick him up in the third round, as predicted by NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuler.
Murray is another Sooner who will most likely be taken in the first round, and analysts are predicting him to go in the 20s. NFL analyst Charles Davis has the linebacker being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 21 pick, while CBS' R.J. White puts Murray at No. 28 for the Baltimore Ravens.
Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is a predicted second-rounder in most mock drafts. In the same draft by the NFL's Chad Reuler that has Hurts going to the Patriots, he's got 6-foot-2, 304-pound Sooner getting picked at No. 47 to the Arizona Cardinals.
The 2020 NFL Draft will start Thursday at 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network and ESPN.
