OU football: Alex Grinch talks turnover emphasis, curbing big plays, Sooners vs Iowa State in Zoom call

OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said he expects his unit to garner more turnovers and stop big plays from opposing offenses, while also previewing the Sooners’ matchup with Iowa State in a Wednesday Zoom call.
Grinch’s defense allowed 400 yards of total offense and 31 second-half points in Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State on Sept. 26. OU is now set to take on an Iowa State squad that blasted away at TCU’s defense for 424 total yards last weekend.
Here’s what Grinch had to say before Oklahoma’s game against the Cyclones:
On turnover emphasis
Grinch has continued to be a turnover fanatic despite the minimal results he has produced since taking the helm of the Sooner defense last season. OU certainly could have used a timely turnover against K-State last Saturday, but instead a slew of mistakes cost Oklahoma the game.
Despite the absence of two turnovers in both of OU’s first two games, Grinch said the emphasis on takeaways remains the same.
“Why is every other team in the country finding a way to get those on a week-in and week-out basis? I've been a part of a program I think that had 40-somewhat-straight games with takeaways, and yet we find ourselves on the other side of it. You just continue to emphasize it, like all things. You continue to demand it. You continue to show them. Obviously, there's techniques and some level, semblance of fundamentals to getting the ball out, but part of it's the want to. Part of it's the mindset at the finish.
“Obviously, the first thing you got to think about is getting ball carriers on the ground, to give yourself, obviously, a chance to limit gains. And not every play is going to be a takeaway, but every play is an opportunity to be a takeaway. So we’ve got to be better finishers. We’ve got to be able hands on footballs in the other coverage.
"In some of our pass drops, we’ve got to be able to be live and get the hand up as they rush the pass and you affect the flight of a football whenever you get a hand on it. And so there's a number of different areas that we can help ourselves with. And so you just continue to emphasize that and it pains me more to say than probably you to hear it, but you just keep chipping away at it and you keep swinging the hammer and believe in our heart of hearts that we’ll come out the other side.”
On stopping big plays
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson bombarded the Sooners through the air last Saturday with 334 passing yards and 13.4 yards per completion in the Wildcat victory.
After OU surrendered multiple big plays in their conference opener, Grinch discussed how cross-training players for different positions could affect outcomes, and said his team can’t allow one huge gain to snowball into more.
“(I’m) extremely confident that they can be contained moving forward. ... The challenge is to contain it, right. And so there's not like one common denominator … obviously, a blown coverage, we talked about cross training (positions) where there's also a real issue with cross training, because you can miss some work, you can miss some reps, you can miss some opportunities. And then maybe, just maybe an individual gets the first rep of a specific look in a game and it's worst case scenario, but it can happen. So cross training can bite you just the same. So that's one lesson, I think.
“But in terms of the individual plays, they are just that. They’re individual plays, they’re individual plays that typically you say ‘one play doesn't beat you.’ But certainly four or five can and we proved that unfortunately, the other day. And you go back and look at it, and the answer is on film. But also It didn't get executed. So you’ve got to make sure you do it on every single play. You get in this game, you get rewarded when you do things right, you get punished when you do things wrong, and that's fact and it's never gonna go away.”
On Iowa State
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 211 yards and a touchdown while running back Breece Hall ran for 155 yards and three scores in the Cyclones’ win over TCU on Sept. 26.
Head coach Matt Campbell’s team also boasts formidable size in 6-foot-6 Norman-native tight end Charlie Kolar and 6-foot-7 pass catcher Dylan Soehner, and Grinch admitted the Cyclones will be a tough team to cover in Ames on Saturday.
“(I’ve) got a lot of respect (for) both the ability to run the ball and then they'll direct the ball downfield and they have elite matchups with their size. The use of tight ends (makes them) very multiple in terms of formations and shifts and motions and all that. And so this is a very difficult offense to defend.
“So they put a lot of stress on you, and they impressed. When you watch them specifically last week, just the ability to get, once again, explosive plays more on the run game this past weekend, but they certainly have proven to direct the ball downfield as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.