OU football: Alex Grinch talks finishing games, possible lineup changes ahead of Red River Showdown

OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is looking for his Speed D to finish a game Saturday against No. 22 Texas after surrendering 75 points across its last two outings.
In a Wednesday Zoom media call, Grinch addressed his unit’s tackling issues, held his veteran players and himself accountable for previous mistakes and discussed potential lineup changes ahead of the Sooners’ meeting with the Longhorns.
Here’s what Grinch had to say:
Tackling improvements
After Iowa State ripped off a 65-yard touchdown catch and run and a 75-yard kickoff return that led to another score against the Sooners this past Saturday, it became obvious Grinch’s defense needs to improve on tackling.
In particular, the fourth quarter has also perturbed OU in the past two games, as Speed D has surrendered 31 points combined in those periods. Despite prior outcomes, Grinch said Wednesday he’s confident that his unit’s woes can be resolved. It all comes down to fundamentals, Grinch said.
“That’s one of our chief coaching points, is take the extra step and come up with a body part, meaning rap. And so often, as you saw the other night, was two extremes. Number one, not rapping, not taking the extra step, which means that we're not using our techniques and fundamentals that we've displayed in the past. And the second thing is, in a couple of situations, it was the lack of a tackle attempt, which might be a little bit even more alarming, which means the ball surprised us. Not just the ball carrier, but the ball itself coming in our direction, and possibly to the man which we're covering. ...Obviously, it creates a very difficult situation in terms of keeping points off the board.
“Our biggest issue for the last two weeks is that fourth quarter. If we win the fourth quarter, we're feeling a whole lot different right now. And we can fix a lot of issues ...we would deep dive into those issues and say we found a way to finish in the fourth. But obviously, those issues become that much more paramount combined with our inability to play four quarters of football.
“Can we get it fixed? Absolutely, we can, because those guys have proven to do it over an extended period of time. They did not do it last weekend. ...And it's one of those things, you’ve gotta have an anxiousness about you when you're at the point of attack. Yeah, the excitement level’s gotta get cranked up when the ball is coming your way, but you also have to stick to the techniques and fundamentals and you’ve gotta make sure that you're coming up with a body part.”
Older and younger players' mistakes
The Sooners starting defensive lineup includes a junior or senior player at all but two spots. Among that group are several performers that Grinch admits have not yet played up to their capabilities this season.
Grinch said his examination of an older player’s performance is distinctly different from his perspective on a younger player. He said older players should be held to a higher standard of play, but also took responsibility for not preparing them properly.
“Yeah, it's unacceptable. …You don't talk to them like it’s their first start. You don't talk to them in that way of ‘Hang in there bud.’ This is (a) ‘Welcome to college football’ type mode. So you’ve played on big time stages, you’ve played a lot of football, and to not execute at a high level is obviously disappointing. And then you turn the finger back on yourself as a coach and say ‘Where did I fail? What did I miss? What was the symptom that I missed the previous week of practice? And what did I miss that night that would lend itself to having a poor performance?’
“But also, because it's older guys, you try to find some semblance of perspective, because of the body of work. … I can show you them having success, whether it's in the run game or the pass game, tackling as mentioned. And so you also have to use that and they need to use that. They’ve got to draw from those experiences. But in the end, there's a completely different level of evaluation based on an older player versus a younger player.”
Potential lineup changes
In light of his squad’s recent struggles, Grinch hinted that a lineup change might be in the cards for Saturday’s game against Texas.
“We're always looking at other options. I mean, we're always looking at personnel. You're always looking at scheme. You're always looking at, ‘OK, where’s the deficiency?’ What you don't do, is you don't just circle one and say, ‘Well,that's the answer,’ and then that fixes it all. Certainly if there's a consistent (problem) with one particular individual or one particular call, then obviously, you're analyzing those things. But also, you’ve gotta look at (the) body of work, and you'll make a one-game evaluation, or one-play evaluations. All that stuff factors in.
“I will say this. I think (I) probably leaned on experience early on this season because it was the right thing to do, because you can only coach the guys that practice. So I mean that's part of it. I’ve got a lot of notes for the next pandemic, (on) how I change some things, but that's the real part of it. ...And we talked about it before. (You’re a) 14 game starter, OK. Now what? You don't get credit for that, and the expectation (is) you play at a higher level, and we need to do that. ...But no, you're certainly always looking at rotating more. We'd like to. I think that we're getting to the point that we can and ultimately whoever takes the field is gonna play at a high level.”
OU-Texas
Wednesday Grinch echoed OU head coach Lincoln Riley’s Tuesday statement that despite Texas’s less than stellar ranking and the Sooners’ absence from the AP Top 25, the 2020 Red River Showdown is as important as it’s always been.
“Oh, it's huge. I mean, I think you're talking about one of the best rivalries in sports, and so you’ve got a major responsibility as a coach and as a player at the University of Oklahoma to embrace that, and attack the week of preparation and play your best football game on Saturday. I mean, that's gotta be the focus.
“The biggest thing that you've gotta focus on is the things that you can impact, the things that you have complete control over, and that's your effort level and your ability to execute on Saturday. So with our opponent, the quality of Texas, obviously, they certainly have our full and utmost respect. The rivalry aspect of things certainly adds a layer to everything. And then in the end, what you need to do is you’ve got to have an elite week of preparation and focus, and we've done that up to this point.”
