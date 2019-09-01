OU football: Alex Grinch talks fast start, not getting two turnovers

Alex Grinch's 'Speed D' finally made its debut Sunday night, as Oklahoma beat Houston, 49-31.
Here's what Grinch said after the game:
On a great start:
Obviously, number one you want to have a fast start. That's something you talk about all the time with guys and obviously, along with that, you want to be elite finishers and we certainly couldn't make that claim tonight. Obviously some positives early on. I think, as much as anything, I look at -- I've got to be better in the end. I think it brought a -- I looked at it from the standpoint of that maybe a little bit more of a passing fourth quarter, and their willingness to run the football. I think I have to point the finger back at myself. I don't think I did a good enough job in that regard, kind of assessing the situation, assessing their mindset there in the fourth. In any event, not enough plays on our side. ... Got to do a better job as coaches.
On responding to difficult plays:
I think, I certainly saw a lot of positives in that way. The fourth down stop late. Certainly had an opportunity for a -- in a goal line situation on fourth down, had a chance to make a play when they made it, we didn't. But I think it, I like the group, I like their response. Now, we've got to perform better in those moments. But just from a mentality standpoint, to answer your question, I think it's a positive. I think that's a trust element between them as players, us as coaches. But certainly the performance has to be better.
On linebackers playing well:
I did. I think like anything, you'll get a better assessment as you watch the video. The bad plays always standout in post-game and all those things. No, I thought for the most part, I felt like the effort was pretty good. Some lulls on execution obviously. On one particular drive, we got three big penalties that kind of negates some of what could be a good night for some certain guys on defense.
On not getting two takeaways:
It rips your heart out. It'd be the equivalent of asking an offensive coach how you feel about scoring touchdowns, that's your purpose of being on the field. Certainly, obviously, you're excited about the win. But, no, devastated that we got none. Tell me why. I want to know why. Got to do a better job as coaches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.