OU football: Alex Grinch talks about showing defense Patriots' Super Bowl comeback ahead of win over Baylor

In 2017, in Houston’s NRG Stadium, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman didn’t care what was on the scoreboard.
Although it was still daunting, Edelman and the Patriots were losing 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw an interception in the second quarter. The New England offense settled for two punts and a fumble in the first quarter.
Atlanta’s Tevin Coleman caught a six-yard pass from Matt Ryan to make the score 28-3 with 8:31 left in the third quarter. In order for the Patriots to win, they’d have to be the biggest Super Bowl comeback in the history of the NFL. Yet, in his team’s following huddle, Edelman reassured those around him that it’s possible.
“Let’s go boys,” Edelman said while mic’d up for the NFL. “It’s gonna be a hell of a story.”
Almost three years later on Wednesday, Nov. 13, first-year Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch would take those words to heart. That day, he showed a video of the Super Bowl game to his defense with the Patriots mic’d up, emphasizing the demeanor of the team in what could’ve been a demoralizing defeat for one of the greatest NFL franchises ever, just days before the Sooners completed a historic comeback of their own against No. 13 Baylor.
Of course, Grinch and the No. 10 Sooners had no idea they’d be facing the same situation three days later in Waco, Texas. The Bears were up 28-3 with 11:02 left in the second quarter. Oklahoma went into the locker room at halftime 31-10, and Grinch made sure the message he gave days before wasn’t forgotten.
“Obviously, never in a million years did you think that Saturday,” Grinch said Monday night. “My point was not that we were going to come back from 28-3.
“We should’ve showed them something else. It’s funny. I guess God was looking down on us.”
Grinch wanted to make sure his message, along with the video he showed, made an impact. He even pulled aside senior quarterback Jalen Hurts coming out of halftime and told him, “It’s gonna be one hell of a story to tell our kids.”
“My point to them was, ‘If we had you mic’d up over the last couple of weeks, would you be embarrassed at some of the things you said based on the scoreboard?’” Grinch said. “It was just a big moment on a national stage, and you just try to use (Super Bowl LI) as an example.”
Since his first game as defensive coordinator for the Sooners, Grinch has been known for his intensity on the sidelines. He’s also known for his brutal honesty and telling it like it is. With the Sooners’ backs against the ropes as their College Football Playoff hopes seemed to be slipping away, Grinch didn’t want his team to play like the game was over.
“Regardless of the scoreboard, your performance still matters,” Grinch said.
The second half was arguably the Sooners’ best football all year. Baylor didn’t score for the rest of regulation, prompting the Sooners to score 24 unanswered points. There were even two turnovers forced by the Sooners — a fumble forced by senior cornerback Parnell Motley and an interception to ice the game by redshirt freshman linebacker Nik Bonitto — after being without a takeaway since September.
“It was (a message on) how to handle adversity,” said sophomore linebacker DeShaun White, who rewatched the Patriots’ comeback win in Super Bowl LI. “It was just about being ready to attack adversity at any level, in any shape or form.
“It gave me the chills. That doesn’t happen. It obviously gave me the chills. I’m really speechless on that.”
