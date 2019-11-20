OU football: Alex Grinch, Sooners look to build on confidence from second half of Baylor game

As then-No. 10 Oklahoma danced Saturday night on the south side of McLane Stadium after a 34-31 win over then-No. 13 Baylor, the Sooner defense had something to celebrate for the first time in weeks.
The Sooners had just completed a 25-point second-half comeback — the largest in program history — due in large part to the defense’s performance. After getting torched in the first half to the tune of Baylor's 238 yards and 31 points, Oklahoma forced three three-and-outs, two turnovers and allowed zero points in the second half.
Oklahoma’s tale-of-two-halves performance on Saturday was, in some ways, reflective of how they’ve been for much of 2019. Early in the season, the Sooners looked like an effective and, sometimes, dominant defense — like in their nine-sack outing against Texas in the Cotton Bowl back in October. In others, they’ve looked like the woeful defenses of the past — like when they gave up over 40 points to both Kansas State and Iowa State.
Yet, through the inconsistencies, one thing has remained steady: the Sooners’ confidence.
"We're always confident, no matter the circumstance of the game," sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. "We know the offense is going to make plays, and we have to make plays. Whenever the offense is making plays, we just have to keep our composure and fight exactly like we did this past weekend.”
The confidence Oklahoma has flashed at times and exemplified on Saturday is uncharacteristic of recent Sooner defenses. In the past two seasons, when Oklahoma has struggled defensively, it has often caved in on itself and allowed opponents to score at will.
The Sooners’ newfound confidence will be crucial down the stretch of the season, as they are still vying for a Big 12 Championship title and a potential College Football Playoff appearance. It’s a confidence that seemed like it was missing for much of the past two seasons, when now-No. 9 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) showed a tendency to fold as soon as it was challenged.
"If you get a team that's been struggling and having forced confidence, then they have a big game where they're confident, are they fixed? No," said Dr. John Murray, a licensed sports psychologist. "I think it needs to be more of a habit that's ingrained in the philosophy of the team and the structure of the team and, most importantly, the behavior of the team over time."
Oklahoma’s defense has been an internal roadblock preventing the team from reaching national championship games for the past two seasons. When coach Lincoln Riley had to hire a new defensive coordinator in January, a focus on shifting the mentality as opposed to scheme would prove to be key, as the Sooners were returning 10 defensive starters from 2018’s team.
A mentality shift is what Riley hired in Alex Grinch, whose defensive philosophy is largely centered on playing with the right state of mind as opposed to being highly focused on schematics.
While confidence may seem like just another buzzword for the players and coaches to talk about, the Sooners may be able to build on Saturday’s momentum and turn their confidence into on-field results.
"I think there's a lot of really good research to show that confidence, in addition to a lot of other mental skills, are really associated with or correlated with better performance," Murray said. "There's no question about it. ... I take that as a given in my work."
Despite the defensive relapses prior to Saturday, Oklahoma ranks No. 36 nationally in total defense, which is astronomically better than its 2018 ranking at No. 101, showing that this team has the potential to be one of the nation’s better defenses.
The highs of Saturday were arguably some of the best defensive football the Sooners have played in years. To engineer a record comeback against an undefeated foe in an intense road setting not only shows Oklahoma has the confidence to perform, but also the talent to do so.
"I think for us, collectively, we just feed off that energy," senior cornerback Parnell Motley said. “There's a lot of things that we left out there in the first half, but with how we played in the second half ... that definitely showed how we want to progress in the future."
According to Murray, confidence isn’t just something that one can gain after one or two good performances — it’s something that a team and individual has to build after hard work, repetition and mental training.
Not only does it need to be honed over the course of time, it needs to manifest itself regardless of the circumstances of the game. So when the Sooners returned from the locker room to start the third quarter with over 50,000 fans cheering for the Bears, that confidence needed to be present to spark the comeback.
"If I'm working with a player for five or six weeks, I'm expecting that player to act confidently regardless of performance," Murray said. "So, what does that mean? It means to expect the best and to believe in himself. To show it in actions, thoughts, feelings and sensations."
Grinch was hired with the goal of changing the culture of Oklahoma’s maligned defense. In his 11 months in Norman, Grinch has shifted the focus of the defense to be centered on playing fast, creating turnovers and collectively playing with more confidence.
With TCU, which has a top-50 scoring offense, and Oklahoma State, which has a possible Heisman candidate in running back Chuba Hubbard, the Sooners will have ample opportunities to flex their confidence and ability.
And if Grinch and the Sooners can maintain their confidence and ability consistently for the home stretch of the season, they just might be able to reach the heights they've been aiming for.
"You have to stay with the one-week evaluations,” Grinch said. “We can’t get too big picture or else you go down a road on either side. I think what it speaks to is that if you don’t have elite execution — if you don’t have 11 guys that are dialed in on a particular snap — a game that is really difficult becomes impossible to get a stop."
