OU football: Alex Grinch seeing players 'have an impact on every single play' ahead of game at West Virginia

After dominating Baylor defensively in a 27-14 win Saturday, Alex Grinch’s Speed D has a tall test waiting in Morgantown.
West Virginia is right behind the Sooners atop the conference rankings in passing offense, producing 277.2 yards per game. The Mountaineers are also third in the Big 12 in rushing offense at 126.22 yards per game. The combination of quarterback Jarret Doege, running back Leddie Brown and receiver Winston Wright Jr. is perhaps as potent as any other such trio OU has seen this season.
But Grinch’s defense is in full form as of late despite having been incredibly shorthanded against Baylor. Grinch has taken notice of his players' uptick in effort and accountability.
“I think some of the success that we've had is less of an acceptance of that ‘I'm one of 11 out there, and the other 10 will make the play, and I'll be in the appropriate spot and hopefully not hurt the defense’ as opposed to, again, I think what you're seeing is 11 guys attempting to the best of their ability, obviously within structure, to have an impact on every single play.”
Here’s what else Grinch said ahead of No. 11 Oklahoma’s game at West Virginia:
Cross training players to help position-group depth
The Sooners’ defensive performance against Baylor Saturday despite COVID-19 depletion was a testament to Grinch’s success in cross training players. He moved redshirt junior linebacker Robert Barnes to free safety in the absence of junior captain Pat Fields and replaced junior nickelback Brendan “Bookie” Radley Hiles with redshirt freshman Jeremiah Criddell.
As a result, the Oklahoma secondary was staunch against the Bears despite being thrown at 56 times. Redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood — who has spent time at both safety and cornerback this season — and freshman cornerback D.J. Graham both had an interception and the group only allowed 288 passing yards. It was a collaborative effort and one Grinch says must continue if he’s forced to put players out of their typical position again.
“The guys that came in expected to play well, and then guys had to step up. What you have to do in those moments, and when we’ve failed in this regard, is you can't say that individual that's coming in is we're gonna put it all on him. It's important for the other 10 guys and whatever the number is, whether it's we're down four guys, the other eight guys that aren't new, and have already possibly have established themselves, they have to raise their game.
“You can't (and) you don't just put it on the number two (player), that's now getting (the) number one (player’s snaps). Yes, sure, he's got to elevate his game, but if you're circling that and say that's going to be the answer to your Saturday, then that's obviously a poor job by the other individuals.”
Early signing day
College football’s early signing day is right around the corner after months of virtual recruiting — a process that has been very unique and unprecedented for coaches all over the country. Without the actual facetime while relying on Zoom meetings to garner signatures from highly-touted recruits on Dec. 16, Grinch says it’s difficult to make accurate decisions without seeing players in person. But the process has also been good for having more in-depth conversations with players all over the country.
“I certainly think in some ways as unique as this year has been with the use of the Facetimes and (similar platforms) in some ways — despite the fact that we're not seeing these guys in person, like we otherwise wouldn't have at certain pockets of the year — it's almost thrusted and made us even more comfortable with doing that more often.
“There was such a long period of time where no one had a whole lot going on. And so they're sitting at home, you're sitting at home, and so in some ways, you kind of have more conversations, and maybe more real conversations over the course of time. So that's been a unique thing in terms of learning guys or getting to know guys and in a different way, and I guess, trying to find a positive in all this.
“I think recruiting is always one of two things. One, obviously, you want to recruit a high level guy, and you want to do everything possible to get an elite guy in the program. (The) second thing is to hedge against risk, is making sure that the individual you bring in here is not boom or bust. And so that's where we're at in 2020, as we transition into 2021 is, how much do you know, and be honest with yourself in terms of what you know and what you don't know.”
Grinch as a head coach
Assistant head coach Shane Beamer was named South Carolina’s new head coach on Sunday, Signifying the beginning of Riley’s coaching tree. Grinch’s name loomed in Washington State’s coaching search back in January after the departure of now-Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and Riley has repeatedly said Grinch would make a great head coach.
Grinch admits that if the offer were to present itself that it would be tempting, but also insists he’s “very fortunate” to be in Norman.
“I think that's a constant thing when you’re a position coach. There's always that — whatever you want to call it — that twinkle maybe, or that thought process of, ‘Man, I'd like to have an opportunity to run my own defense, to be the guy at the end of the table. And obviously you don't think about all the stresses that come with it either. But I think it's natural for a lot of coaches to kind of think about those things.
“It's something that you aspire to be and obviously opportunities have to present themselves. … Coach Beamer, what a tremendous opportunity for him. Over a 21 year career, obviously putting himself in a position to take advantage of it. Ultimately, that's what you want to do, to be the best coach you can possibly be and I aspire to be the best coach in America.”
