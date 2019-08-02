OU football: Alex Grinch says workout reps added to 129, last season's national pass defense ranking

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said he's tattoo the number 129 — the Sooners' national rank in the pass defense statistic in the nation — on his defensive players back in April. At OU's media day on Friday, Grinch revealed more significance to the number.
Grinch said that earlier in the spring, rep counts in workouts added up to 129, serving as another reminder of Oklahoma's 2018 defensive blunders.
Grinch said he'd tattoo the defense's past failures on them. Grinch says in workouts, there were rep counts that added up to 129 — they were No. 129 is pass defense last season— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) August 2, 2019
Grinch has been brutally honest about his defense since he arrived in January. Head coach Lincoln was asked about Grinch's blunt comments on the state of his defense. To Riley, being honest is critical.
"You can't be scared to talk about the elephant in the room," Riley said.
