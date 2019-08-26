OU football: Alex Grinch says not getting at least 2 turnovers in every game is 'inexcusable'

Don't forget the number 24.
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has preached the number since his arrival on campus in January. His theory is simple: 24 turnovers in a season will result in at least nine wins.
Now, with less than a week until the Sooners' season-opener against Houston, the mentality hasn't left. And if Grinch's defense leaves with less than two turnovers after Sunday night's game?
"(It'll be) extremely disappointing," Grinch said Monday night after practice, "and there's no excuse for that. What we won't do, we won't come in after a game and say it's OK. It's not OK. ... It's an inexcusable thing."
Grinch's defensive scheme labeled "Speed D" will be a huge storyline come Sunday night. It'll be his first test as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator, and all eyes will by on the defense striving for that number 24.
