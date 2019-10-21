OU football: Alex Grinch says head coaching job 'doesn't really interest me' in response to Lincoln Riley comments

While No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) is in the midst of potentially having a third straight Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, arguably the biggest storyline of the season is first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Throughout his career, Grinch has garnered attention with his ability to whip defenses into elite shape when he arrives on any campus, and what he's done at Oklahoma is the latest example. Head coach Lincoln Riley was asked Monday afternoon if Grinch has the traits to be a head coach one day. Through what he's seen, Riley can't deny that Grinch's success may very well lead to him being at the helm of a program.
"He's a really good leader, he's very passionate about the game, I think he's continuing to grow as a coach and has done well at several different stops," Riley said. "He does a good job communicating with the kids and with our defensive staff.
"There's no doubt in my mind that if that is what he wants to do, then he'd be a very good head coach."
Grinch was hired in January and was tapped to be the savior of a defense that has held the Sooners back from reaching the College Football National Championship for two years in a row.
Through his first seven games in Norman, it appears he just might lead the Sooners there, which is why Grinch, in response to Riley's comments, said he's only focused on restoring balance to the defensive side of the ball for the program.
"(Being a head coach is) something I've always thought about and I think a lot of coaches have," Grinch. "I think at this stage, I'm just thrilled to be at Oklahoma, to run a defense, to run a room. To have a title next to your name or a seat at the head of the table doesn't really interest me."
Oklahoma is improved in nearly every defensive category, most notably scoring defense, total defense and third down defense. In 2018, the Sooners' rankings in those three categories was an average of 111, and that number has jumped to 19.
While Sooner Nation is thrilled to see an Oklahoma defense be competent again, there is also some talks of Grinch getting a head coaching opportunity in the near future.
At just 39 years old, Grinch is a young defensive guru in the same way that Riley was an offensive guru prior to being named the Sooners' head coach in 2017.
If the defense continues to shine as Big 12 play continues, Grinch will certainly have the opportunity to be a head coach in the near future. Despite his potential, Grinch is remaining focused on rebuilding the Sooner defense.
