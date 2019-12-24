OU football: Alex Grinch says he's never seen 'How the Grinch stole Christmas'

ATLANTA — Around Christmas each year, Alex Grinch hears the same jokes.
Oklahoma's first-year defensive coordinator isn't just known for his stifling defense, but instead his last name — Grinch — and the connection to the famous Christmas movie "How the Grinch stole Christmas."
It's nothing new for Grinch.
"I tell everyone that's where I got my mental toughness," Grinch said. "Most people say it and act like they're the first ones to say it, which is exciting for them. But no, we embrace it. We've got Grinch stuff all over the house."
Grinch, however, says he's never seen the movie despite hearing about it every year.
"I've never seen the movie," Grinch said. There's other good ones... Christmas Vacation. Easy. Done. Hands down."
Grinch's last name and its uniqueness has become a part of his every day life, saying "It sucks checking in and out of hotels and rental cars and airport — recruiting season is even worse because that's when you're constantly seeing new faces and you've got to show them your ID."
But Grinch isn't the only one that bares the weight of having a unique last name. His wife, Becky, now faces the same jokes.
"My wife, she married into it," Grinch said. "Her last name is Blaser and the places I could have gone with the last name Blaser. I should have taken her last name."
Oklahoma fans have embraced Grinch's last name, hoping he can have his own version of the movie — "How the Grinch saved OU's defense."
And so far he has, turning around a defense that finished 101st statistically last season, into a defense that's currently 24th in the country.
Grinch will have his toughest task Saturday, Dec. 28, when he and No. 4 Oklahoma take on No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl.
