OU football: Alex Grinch's defense struggles due to lack of turnovers, physical play in Sooners' upset loss to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Forty-eight points.
It’s the number of points that gave Oklahoma its first loss of the 2018 season in a 48-45 game against Texas, and history repeated itself as the No. 5 Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) lost, 48-41, to Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12).
A year ago, the 48 points weren’t surprising. They were a norm that plagued the Sooners from reaching the heights they desired, and they were points that led to the firing of then-defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.
Now, after the January hiring of Alex Grinch as Stoops’ replacement, the 48 points are a shocking number that Sooner Nation hoped would be a bygone of the Stoops era.
In his first seven games in Norman, Grinch had led a turnaround that was reflected not only in the defense’s swagger and energy level, but also in that the Sooners were in the top 40 in the nation in seven defensive categories.
But one defensive stat that Oklahoma ranks 83rd in the nation in is the one that Grinch has emphasized the most in his 10-month tenure: takeaways.
Grinch’s scheme is predicated on forcing takeaways, and they’ve failed to do so in the last four games. It didn’t matter too much, as the Sooners won the first three of those games by an average of 23 points.
The zero takeaways against Kansas State? They contributed to the most points the Sooners allowed since November 2018, when they beat then-No. 20 West Virginia, 59-56.
“The lack of takeaways reared its head. We talk about takeaways equal victories and it hasn’t applied yet, but it certainly applied today,” Grinch said. “We knew we were going to come down this road at some point, and unfortunately we’re going to have to learn a real hard lesson that way.”
The game began with what Sooner Nation has come to expect with Grinch on the sideline: a quick three and out. But after that first drive, Kansas State’s Devin Anctil wouldn’t punt the ball again until the fourth quarter, after eight Wildcat scoring drives.
Kansas State coach Chris Kleiman didn’t crack Grinch’s defense through any complex scheme or offensive trickery. On the contrary, the Wildcats played classic football — they ran the ball for 213 yards to Oklahoma’s 102, had the ball for over 38 minutes to Oklahoma’s 21 and simply outplayed the Sooners physically.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson played a similar game to Texas’ Sam Ehlinger in the 2018 loss by barreling through the Sooner front seven en route to four rushing touchdowns, and he kept the ball in the hands of the Wildcats for over 38 minutes.
“They didn’t go and reinvent the wheel — they ran the ball well, they got out of tackles and we made more mental mistakes then I know we have all year,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "Against a group like that, when you don't get off the field, you put yourself in a bad position. We had a chance to really separate ourselves early in that game, we didn’t do it and we let a good team in it, and they whipped us in the third quarter.”
The loss has potentially catastrophic implications on the Sooners’ College Football Playoff hopes, but the Sooners have been here before. In three of the previous four seasons, Oklahoma lost an early game, won out and reached the national semifinals.
Before the Sooners even think about making the playoffs, they need to focus on how they’ll bounce back from this defensive blunder. With a bye week next week then a home matchup against No. 23 Iowa State, which has one of the Big 12’s best quarterbacks in Brock Purdy, the Sooners will need to improve defensively.
At least according to junior linebacker Kenneth Murray, there’s no way the Sooner defense will unravel in a similar way to 2018’s team.
“If push comes to shove, I want the weight of the world on my shoulders,” junior linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “There won’t be any going down the stretch and having back to back bad games or stuff we’ve seen in the past. No, this is different. We had one bad Saturday — that's life, move on. We’re going to get this thing fixed.”
