OU football: Alex Grinch's defense showing growth, a change in mentality and culture

PASADENA, California — As Alex Grinch patrolled the sideline, his team faced a second and eight.
Redshirt sophomore Jalen Redmond exploded off the ball, throwing his man to the ground before sacking UCLA quarterback Dorian Green-Thompson for a 17-yard loss.
"Let's f*cking go!" Grinch yelled from the sideline.
September 15, 2019
"The Alex Grinch you see in the field, is the Alex Grinch we see on the practice field every day," sophomore safety Justin Broiles said. "We know the kind of intensity and the kind of effort we need to bring every day, and infectious he is and how it rubs off on us."
Grinch's defense maybe played its best game this season, as OU (3-0) earned a 48-14 win over UCLA (0-3). They held the Bruins to 311 total yards and 3-of-13 on third downs. They forced two turnovers — an interception in the third quarter by corner Tre Brown and an interception by linebacker Ryan Jones in the fourth — and turned UCLA over on downs once.
"I thought we played pretty good, definitely some stuff we can improve on," junior linebacker Kenneth Murray said. "We came out here and did what we needed to do."
The 38-year-old defensive coordinator wasn't satisfied with his defense's performance Saturday night. He knows his defense is a growing process.
"It’s always a one game evaluation. You don’t get credit for week one, week two, and week three and we don’t get credit for this one past tonight," Grinch said. "Do I think we are getting better? I think we are, but you always have to assume your opponent is, too. I guess at this point we have a long, long way to go, but I’ve been pleased with some of the outcomes we’ve gotten and there's certainly progress being made."
He's not wrong, the Sooners have made progress.
Through Oklahoma's first three games last year, the defense gave up an average of 403.5 yards per game and had three turnovers. This year through three games, they're giving up 352.7 and five turnovers.
It's not much, but it's improvement. But it's just in the numbers that Oklahoma has seen improvement. Its the small things Grinch does.
Like when Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles missed a crucial tackle in the third quarter and Grinch made it a point to let him hear about it. Or like when the defense gave up a 42-yard run but turned around and forced a UCLA punt and Grinch was the first person on the field to high-five each player. Or like when the Bruins went right down the field in the second half and he didn't lose cool, but instead huddled his defense back up to re-group.
He's changing the defensive mindset, the culture.
"I think our mentality is growing. I see that when we give up a big play, we keep swinging and that’s what great defenses do," coach Lincoln Riley said. "Our guys have done a good job of cultivating that mentality and we were able to do that a little bit more tonight than in our first game."
The Sooner defense has shown promise, seemingly a light at the end of the tunnel. Guys like freshman Jaden Davis, sophomore DaShaun White and Redmond are becoming consistent playmakers alongside veterans like Brown, Murray and sophomore Ronnie Perkins.
For the first time in years, it doesn't feel like Oklahoma's defense is a burden.
“We’re getting there, certainly," Grinch said. "It’s always a work in progress and we’ve got a long way to go."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.