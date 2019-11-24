OU football: Alex Grinch's defense proves to be more reliable after late-game interception seals Big 12 Championship spot

To sophomore safety Patrick Fields, sophomore defensive back Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles’ late-game interception was the stuff of dreams.
The pressure of keeping a lead that was on the verge of shrinking, the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff hopes being on the line and the nervous — but loud — crowd of 82,241 are things that young football players dream of.
The No. 9 Sooners were certainly thrown right into the thick of all those crucial situations Saturday night when TCU had the ball on 4th and 6 with 1:47 left in regulation down 28-24. Oklahoma’s lead was dwindling, their hopes of winning a fifth-straight Big 12 Title and making a third-straight CFP appearance were in danger and the crowd put up hesitant fourth down signs made from their hands.
But nevertheless, Fields says, the dream is what makes it so exciting.
“If we think back a couple of years ago,” Fields said, “we’re all in high school, we’re all so eager to play college football and be on a big stage to make the big plays. Now whenever the opportunity presents itself, you have the opportunity to live out your childhood dream.”
Radley-Hiles dove to snag TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s pass and the Sooner defense ran to the south endzone to celebrate, but for more than just living a kid’s dream. Here are two more reasons: They had just clinched a spot in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, scheduled for Dec. 7 against No. 14 Baylor, And two of the eight teams in front of Oklahoma in the CFP rankings lost before the conclusion of the Sooners’ win — No. 8 Penn State and No. 6 Oregon.
If they’d known what the stat sheet looked like, it would’ve been a third reason. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s defense played just 45 snaps — the lowest all season. The defense forced four 3-and-outs, and the Horned Frogs only had four offensive drives where it resulted in over three snaps without a touchdown. The defense was barely on the field.
“Really?” Radley-Hiles said when he found out the defense only played 45 snaps. “That’s what it was?
“Well, my body feels good.”
Another thing worth celebrating: Grinch’s defense held TCU to just 204 yards of total offense, and 139 yards rushing from a run-heavy offense. That’s 76 yards less than what the Horned Frogs — who came into the game ranked No. 22 in rushing offense — averaged. That’s promising for Grinch, who has to face the nation’s leading rusher in Chuba Hubbard when the Sooners take a trip to Stillwater Nov. 30.
What the whole team should be thrilled about: Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts has a defense to rely on when the offense leaves the field empty-handed.
Hurts led the Sooner offense to three straight scores in the first three drives of the game. He threw for 145 yards, ran for 173 and garnered four touchdowns — two rushing and two throwing — in what the stat sheets would suggest he had another great game. But he put his team in some hairy situations as time went on.
The Alabama transfer threw a red zone interception that was returned for a 96-yard touchdown and fumbled on the TCU 7-yard line, which resulted in another Horned Frog score. Hurts even slipped on fourth down to prompt a turnover on downs on the first drive of the second half.
The defense responded with confidence. After the fumble from Hurts, with the score just 28-24, the Horned Frogs got the ball back with momentum on their side, the defense went out and forced its fourth 3-and-out of the game. TCU’s scoring was finished for the rest of the game.
“Very proud,” Grinch said. “That’s the word. When you’re called upon, there’s times we call upon the offense to come save our tail, so we talk about complementary football. It goes both ways. So much of what we’ve attempted to do is maybe try to deemphasize what the situation is for our offense.”
And probably the best thing worth celebrating for Sooner Nation is the fact that plays like Radley-Hiles’ Saturday night are continuing to happen.
OU’s comeback 34-31 victory over then-No. 13 Baylor was finished by an interception by linebacker Nik Bonitto, and senior cornerback Parnell Motley made an interception on a two-point attempt to seal a 42-41 victory against Iowa State just a week before. And with an upward trajectory as obvious as this one, Riley walked into the post-game press conference and said, “I still know our best ball is out there.”
To some, that can be frustrating, knowing that you hadn’t played your best ball that night. To the Sooners, with at least three more games on the season — No. 22 Oklahoma State, the Big 12 Championship and a bowl that could possibly be a CFP semifinal — that’s just one more thing to celebrate.
“That’s motivating at the highest level,” Radley-Hiles said. “When coach (Riley) says things like that, that means he’s gonna step up what he does at practice. And that means we gotta step up to the plate to guard him.”
