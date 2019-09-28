OU football: Alex Grinch's defense plays 'pissed off' for 4 quarters in dominant win over Texas Tech

Junior running back Trey Sermon said he couldn't even remember the last time he saw the OU sideline that mad.
In the third quarter, redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks took a powerful low shot out of bounds by a Texas Tech defender after senior quarterback Jalen Hurts threw his first interception of the season. The crowd of 84,416 was mad. The crimson and cream sideline was mad. And the defense was just waiting to get on the field to retaliate.
"It was just a crazy thing to see," Sermon said. "It got really intense."
The Red Raiders' drive resulted in a field goal after gaining 30 yards from a personal foul and a face mask just after their first rushing attempt. With anger worthy of clenched jaws and harder hits, the Sooner defense played one of its most aggressive games in recent years in No. 6 Oklahoma's (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) 55-16 win over Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12).
"I kind of got a little pissed off," said junior linebacker Kenneth Murray, who finished the game with nine tackles and a sack. "Obviously, it was a late hit out of bounds. We felt like it was a cheap shot. Talking to the defense, we were fired up and ready to go back out there and do our jobs and shut them down. Anytime something like that happens to my teammates, I'm (going to) take that personally."
“That’s our brother on the field," added redshirt senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, who forced a fumble in the fourth quarter. "I don’t take kindly to that.”
That's not to say the intensity wasn't already there. The defensive line was dominant, and the scoring was held to just one touchdown. Out of 14 tries, the Tech offense converted only one third down. The Red Raiders were a combined 2-of-17 on third- and fourth-down tries.
Downs also became more meaningful. When the Red Raiders converted a fake punt in the second quarter, morale stayed put. It resulted in arguably the biggest play of the game.
On what should've been an easy 58-yard stroll to the end zone from Tech's SaRodorick Thompson, sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell came out of nowhere, stayed with the running back and stopped him at the OU 2-yard line. The hustle resulted in what looked like 7 points turning into just 3 after a suffocating three-and-out from the defensive front.
College Football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma | Fox
(null)
"If they get into the end zone, we make them count by threes," Murray said. "It's just our mentality, just to go out there and not let them into the end zone."
Going into the game, Oklahoma ranked No. 5 in the nation in third down conversion percentage, with opposing offenses converting 24.3 percent of them. With Tech failing to convert 13 times on Saturday, that percentage has now dropped to 19.6 percent in 51 attempts on the season.
Through four quarters, the confidence and urgency stayed where it was since kickoff, and each quarter had a play to thrive on. In the first quarter, it was Murray's sack on third down. In the second, Turner-Yell ran 58 yards past everyone to stop Thompson. Brooks' injury made the Sooners' blood boil in the third. Gallimore's forced fumble in the fourth quarter put a lid on OU's most dominant defensive performance this season.
"I think it’s a confident group," Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. "They feel like they’re prepared walking into the stadium on Saturday. ... I think these guys expect to perform at a certain level. You see some frustrated faces after series, after plays, because they don’t think it’s OK.
"The days of us having to say, 'It’s not OK,' are slowly slipping away."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.