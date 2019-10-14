OU football: Alex Grinch's defense confident after Texas win, still focused on forcing turnovers

Parnell Motley struggled to think of an answer.
The senior cornerback has seen a lot in his time as a Sooner, and even though Oklahoma's defense has been the subject of scrutiny for the past few years, it has had its moments. Examples are the Sooners shutting out then-No. 10 TCU in the second half of the 2017 Big 12 Championship Game, and holding then-No. 2 Ohio State to just 16 points on the road in 2017.
But when asked about Saturday's 34-27 win over No. 15 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), Motley couldn't think of many defensive performances he's been a part of that were better.
"I have to say that's one of the top two or top three performances since I've been here," Motley said. "Just to set a record of nine sacks was outstanding...but it has to be top two or top three."
The Sooners held the Longhorns scoreless until the last play of the first half when Texas' Cameron Dicker nailed a 49-yard field goal as time expired, to make the score 10-3. Along with that, they tied a school record with nine sacks, recorded 15 tackles for loss and didn't allow quarterback Sam Ehlinger to throw a touchdown pass. Although running for two touchdowns, Ehlinger was held to -9 rushing yards.
Motley has been crucial in the Sooners' defensive turnaround in 2019, as he has cut back on penalties and shown a knack for breaking up passes, as he leads the team with six pass breakups. After being last in the country in passing yards allowed per game in 2018, the Sooners are now ranked 37th.
The Texas game was Oklahoma's first real test this year, and they passed with flying colors. With struggling West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) looming this week, Motley and the defense are focusing on building off momentum they created last Saturday in Dallas.
"It's definitely something we can feed on, especially because it was against a great Texas team," Motley said. "They didn't score an offensive touchdown throwing the ball, and we still can get better in the run game, but we have to feed off this type of momentum throughout the season."
Oklahoma won't face an offense as potent as the Texas' for a long time. The Longhorns are 11th in the nation in points per game, and the Sooners won't see another team currently ranked in the top 15 for the rest of the regular season.
But while the Sooners have time to refine the defense in a weak stretch of their schedule, they are focusing on one aspect: turnovers.
Forcing turnovers has been the center of emphasis of first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's philosophy, preaching that his goal is to force 24 on the season. Through six games, the Sooners are not close to being on pace to reach 24, as they only have six on the season.
"We're excited by (the defensive performance), but what you see is the lack of takeaways, which is a big disappointment," Grinch said. "We're allowed to be disappointed — you can get the results you want and still be disappointed... it changes that football game that they had two (takeaways) and we had none."
Grinch's group is a confidence bunch that has expressed how much they've bought in to his new defensive scheme since his hire in January. Despite the disappointment of not forcing a turnover in the last two games, his players are confident that they'll come sooner than later.
"We're dying to get that ball out," sophomore defensive back Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles said. "We make that an emphasis in practice, so I'm confident that we'll get them out going into the games."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.