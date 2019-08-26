OU football: Alex Grinch on Jaquayln Crawford switching to cornerback, need for secondary depth

Redshirt freshman Jaquayln Crawford was switched from wide receiver to cornerback prior to the Sooners' season-opener against Houston Sunday.
Crawford was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Rockdale, Texas. He hauled in over 2,500 yards and 33 touchdowns in his high school career. But with a wide receiver core stacked with a preseason AP All-American in CeeDee Lamb, Orange Bowl breakout Charleston Rambo and three incoming five-star recruits, it would be difficult for Crawford to see the field.
Unlike the wide receiver position, the Sooners' cornerback group is lacking depth, which is what caused defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to inquire about switching Crawford's position.
“(Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning) and myself went to the offensive coaches because we saw an elite athlete," Grinch said. "You look at the wide receiver depth, but we spend so much time worrying about our guys that I couldn’t tell you where he was on the depth chart, but you see a guy with his speed and the ability to track footballs like that and we told him it was something we were thinking about.”
In a cornerback room already searching for depth, projected starter Tre Norwood suffered a season-ending lower body injury early in fall camp, sidelining him for the rest of the season. The junior has started 19 games in his career, and his versatility in being able to play multiple positions in the secondary made him uniquely valuable to Grinch.
“Everybody becomes more valuable once you lose a guy," Grinch said. "Like I said before, Tre (Norwood) was kind of a Swiss Army knife, and he’ll have surgery this week and we’ll get him cranked up a year from now. It’s all hands on deck for everyone to ensure we have the appropriate performance from the secondary, but to do that you also have to have the appropriate depth."
