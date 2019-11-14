OU football: Alex Grinch nominated for Broyles Award

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been nominated for the 2019 Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football.
3⃣ #Big12FB coordinators have been nominated for the @BroylesAward:🏈 @BUFootball's Defensive Coordinator, Phil Snow🏈 @CycloneFB's Offensive Coordinator, Tom Manning🏈 @OU_Football's Defensive Coordinator, Alex Grinch ➡️ https://t.co/rCdF2AtJjN. pic.twitter.com/TR7gNMDaL6— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 14, 2019
In his first year with the Sooners, Grinch has lifted a defense that ranked near the bottom of the FBS in total defense to No. 41 in the nation. Two other Big 12 assistant coaches received nominations as well: Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow and Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning.
The No. 10 Sooners kick off against No. 13 Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 16 on ABC.
