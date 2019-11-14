You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Alex Grinch nominated for Broyles Award

Alex Grinch

OU Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch prepares his defense before the game Nov. 9.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been nominated for the 2019 Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football.

In his first year with the Sooners, Grinch has lifted a defense that ranked near the bottom of the FBS in total defense to No. 41 in the nation. Two other Big 12 assistant coaches received nominations as well: Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow and Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning.

The No. 10 Sooners kick off against No. 13 Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 16 on ABC.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

