OU football: Alex Grinch named semifinalist for Broyles Award

  • Updated
Alex Grinch

OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant coach in college football. 

Grinch was hired in January to fix a group that was ranked 101st in total defense. Through 11 games, Grinch has led the Sooner defense to being ranked 31st in the same category. 

Prior to coming to Norman, he spent a year as co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State, and before that he was defensive coordinator at Washington State from 2015-17.

This is the third time Grinch has been nominated for the Broyles Award three times, and was a semifinalist in 2017, Sooner coach Lincoln Riley won the award in 2015 when he served as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator.

