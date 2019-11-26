OU football: Alex Grinch named semifinalist for Broyles Award

First-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant coach in college football.
1️⃣ of 1️⃣5️⃣ semifinalists for the @BroylesAward for the nation's top assistant coach.https://t.co/SvEBWUplPg #SpeedD #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/TAl6ulD488— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 26, 2019
Grinch was hired in January to fix a group that was ranked 101st in total defense. Through 11 games, Grinch has led the Sooner defense to being ranked 31st in the same category.
From 114th to 31st in Total D, from 129th to 26th in Pass D, from 118th to 13th in 3rd Down Conversion %, and so on... https://t.co/aGdphBL4am— Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) November 26, 2019
Prior to coming to Norman, he spent a year as co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State, and before that he was defensive coordinator at Washington State from 2015-17.
This is the third time Grinch has been nominated for the Broyles Award three times, and was a semifinalist in 2017, Sooner coach Lincoln Riley won the award in 2015 when he served as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.