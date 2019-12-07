OU football: Alex Grinch kills a narrative, proves his worth in Big 12 Championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Late Friday, Alex Grinch met up with his dad, Greg, at the team hotel. The two talked about the Big 12 title game and what to expect.
Greg described Grinch's demeanor as "quietly confident." He knew his son was about to coach one of the best games of his young career.
"He has such confidence," Greg said. "And you can see that rubbing off on the defense the last few games."
Less than 24 hours later, Grinch stood at the 30-yard line, his family by his side.
He let out a sigh of relief before smiling and hugging his dad. No. 6 Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1 Big 12), behind Grinch's defense, had just beaten No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 8-2 Big 12) 30-23 in overtime of the Big 12 Championship. The win could, if No. 4 Georgia loses to No. 2 LSU, likely put the Sooners into the College Football Playoff.
While Grinch celebrated with his family, coach Lincoln Riley, who brought Grinch to Norman to reconstruct OU's abysmal defense, stood on the championship stage and answered ESPN's Holly Rowe's question regarding his defense with authority.
"I’m so proud of that defense today," Riley said. "That narrative is over!"
Oklahoma made a statement Saturday. Not only can it play defense, but it can play some of the best defense in the country. Grinch is a big reason why.
"I saw it at Washington State," Grinch's father said after the game. "It took some time, but by that third season, he had those guys humming. So when he got the team back together, with Brian Odom and Roy Manning, coming here to Oklahoma, I knew they'd be successful."
Grinch has been able to manufacture a complete turnaround in one season, despite having the exact same defensive players the Sooners had a year ago.
Grinch's defense shut Baylor down Saturday, holding the Bears to just 265 total yards of offense. Oklahoma's front seven was physical, allowing only 35 rushing yards and combining for six sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Baylor was just 3-of-15 on third downs and 0-of-1 on fourth down.
Oklahoma had maybe its best defensive performance of the season in the biggest game of the year.
"It's just Coach Grinch's mentality," outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said. "Three downs or takeaways. Whatever happens, happened in the past, and we can't evaluate that. All we have in front of us is three downs or takeaways. If they get a first down, our focus is the same — three downs or takeaways."
Oklahoma's defense came up big when it was needed most.
With 6:11 remaining and Oklahoma clinging to a 23-20 lead, Baylor's Chris Platt broke free down the left sideline for what looked like an easy touchdown. Junior cornerback Tre Brown ran Platt down, tackling him at the Oklahoma 15-yard line. Three plays later, OU forced a field goal.
In the ensuing overtime, the Sooner defense came out needing one stop after Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson scored the go-ahead touchdown, giving Grinch's unit the chance to put the game away. A quarterback hurry by Neville Gallimore, another quarterback hurry by Ronnie Perkins, a sack by Bonitto and Jalen Redmond and a quarterback hurry by Redmond later, and Oklahoma forced a turnover on downs to win the game.
The Sooners were smothering, not allowing Baylor a glimpse of hope.
"Going into the game, we knew that no matter what the outcome, how long it took, whether it went into overtime or not, we were going to go out there and battle," said Kenneth Murray, who totaled a team-high 10 tackles. "We were going to go out there and get a stop. Obviously going into it and seeing our offense do what they do best, it was time for us to do what we do best."
Riley, whose offense struggled for most of Saturday's game, had high praise for his defense, recognizing they bailed him out multiple times.
"That’s our 'Speed D.' That’s what we are. It’s what Coach Grinch said from day one, and it’s spot on," Riley said. "We’re an effort-based defense, and to see us make one of the key plays of the game on just great effort by Tre (Brown) running them down, and the defensive line again, they were relentless all day, and that’s the way you got to play, and our guys have bought in. We’ve done it early, and it’s kind of time here in key moments and games, and we’ve just gotten better and better as it went on.
"Couldn’t be happier with our defense and the way those guys have played with so much new — again, we knew it could be done here. Our guys believed it, our coaches believed it, and we’ve got a pretty good defense here."
Saturday is exactly why Riley hired Grinch. In the past two seasons, Oklahoma has had a national title-caliber offense. It's been the defense holding the Sooners back.
But this season, thanks to Grinch's complete rebuild, Oklahoma has been carried by its defense when it has mattered most. For Grinch, he knew the type of challenge he was facing when he took the job 314 days ago.
"When you take a job at a place like Oklahoma, you understand that the expectations are through the roof," Grinch said. "And you want to live up to those expectations. You want to prove Coach Riley right. You know that the standard here — and I've used the example before, it's the New York Yankees. You don't come in here and tell them what the standard is. They tell you what it is. So you live up to it, and that's a tall order."
In January, when Grinch was hired, Greg told The Daily his son "exceeds expectations or it kills him."
"I knew it was going to be a heck of a challenge," Greg said Saturday. "He's relentless in his way. He's tenacious. He's up at 4:30 in the morning, and it's just like clockwork. He's intense."
After Saturday, it's safe to say Grinch has exceeded expectations in his first season. And it's not over yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.