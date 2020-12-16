OU football: Alex Grinch expresses optimism despite recruiting difficulties, praises Sooners’ incoming class on 2021 signing day

Much to OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s delight, the Sooners inked nine defensive prospects from their 2021 recruiting class on signing day Wednesday.
In a Zoom press conference after the signatures rolled in, Grinch gushed about his incoming talents and the potential they’ll bring to his Speed D next season.
“It's fun on Saturdays when you're sitting in the hotel and you get a chance to watch these guys’ highlights on Friday night,” Grinch said. “And when it looks right, you certainly get thrilled, that ‘Oh my god, we get to coach him,' and that's a fun thing to say.”
Here’s what else Grinch had to say on signing day:
Recruiting without face-to-face interaction
With COVID-19 severely hampering recruiting, Grinch and his defensive staff weren’t able to get out and meet many of their new signees face to face. Despite having to work through film, FaceTime, Zoom and other channels to make their selections, Grinch expressed confidence that none of his new players will lack the attitude and skills needed to fit into his scheme and position groups.
“You'd never have a crystal ball with anybody, but I think with the individuals we signed I would say (having trouble fitting in) wouldn't be the case. From a concern standpoint, there's some individuals we didn't sign because (of) concerns in terms of those evaluations. Certain coaches are very comfortable with ‘OK, there's the video, let's get them on board and see what we’ve got.’ For us, we try to be very selective that way, and — I’ve mentioned it before — just be very honest with ourselves in terms of what we don't know.
“But that’s certainly factored into some individuals that we didn't take. And you’ve gotta live with that, but on the understanding that it's the players you don't get don't affect you for the next four years. It's the ones you bring in, and so (we) kept that in mind throughout the process.”
Basketball players Jordan Mukes and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge
Among the Sooners’ new signees were four-star defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and three-star defensive back Jordan Mukes, who are also premium high school basketball talents. Grinch discussed how basketball, track and other sports became an evaluation tool in selecting those individuals and others. He also expressed confidence in his staff’s ability to train and maximize the potential of the pair of hoopers.
“The development aspect of things is so critical in all sports, but in ours in particular because from (age) 18 to 22 (is) where guys take off from a physical standpoint (and) an athletic standpoint. But we do use multiple sport athletes. That's an evaluation tool, whether it's the track times. This year was a little bit different so some even more stock in a lot of ways was placed in some of those numbers.
“And then the ability to watch a guy on a basketball court, and that was one of the evaluation tools we did have this winter. I had a chance to watch Jordan play basketball in January before everything shut down. … And in those particular cases, on the basketball side, (I) have a tremendous amount of confidence in those individuals and our ability to develop them.”
Clayton Smith, Danny Stutsman, Kelvin Gilliam and Ethan Downs
Among the talents Grinch secured for the future are highly touted defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam and Ethan Downs and star linebackers Danny Stutsman and Clayton Smith. Grinch had high praise for each as he prepares to welcome them into the locker room.
“Clayton in particular, again, Texas High, they do a tremendous job out there in East Texas … I mean they exploded this year … from a junior to senior year, guys develop. It's a development sport and so (I’m) excited (that) now his baseline getting to us what you're seeing here on senior film.
“Same with Danny Stutsman, who might be the most underrated recruit in the country in my opinion. And all he did (was) have some of the most athletic numbers in the country in terms of combine season. And, oh, by the way, the film backs it up, so let's take more of those guys. But (he had a) tremendous year. (He’s) a dialed in guy now, and a football dude so we're certainly excited about him.”
“Kelvin, I mean yeah, you watch him on film, you see twitch. You see just a physical play, a guy that could play multiple spots. Oh by the way, Isaiah Thomas kind of mold, and a neat kid, fun to talk to. Probably if you asked all the coaches, maybe the most fun to get on the FaceTime with when he's working at Olive Garden (and) skipping out to talk to us. … He's a prototype. I really believe that.
“And Ethan Downs as well. I mean I’m just looking at those guys in the front and I'm just saying, ‘Good lord, we get a chance to coach these guys,' and it makes you awfully thrilled to be at Oklahoma and awfully thrilled to bring those type of guys in here.”
