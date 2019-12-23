OU football: Alex Grinch, Civil War historian, will need College Football Playoff battle plan for the ages to topple this SEC goliath

ATLANTA — Ulysses S. Grant, the famous Civil War Union general, coined the term “unconditional surrender” in 1862 when he rejected negotiations with the Confederate army in a battle at Fort Donelson, Tennessee. Considered one of the greatest generals in American history, Grant helped the North win the Civil War thanks to unlikely victories such as the Battle of Vicksburg, the South’s final stronghold on the Mississippi River.
Alex Grinch, a student of the Civil War and Oklahoma's first-year defensive coordinator, is taking his troops into another daunting Southern stronghold on Saturday. And those who know him say he's probably preaching the possibility of another "unconditional surrender" few could imagine the Sooners pulling off.
“He was huge on that unconditional shit,” said Peyton Pelluer, who played linebacker for Grinch at Washington State. “He was ruthless. It didn’t matter who we were playing, he wanted to devour them.”
Grinch, like Grant, has had his fair share of unlikely wins. Most notably, he turned around a program like Washington State, which statistically went from last to first defensively in the Pac-12 in Grinch’s three seasons from 2015 to 2017.
But Grinch’s biggest battle lies ahead. He and No. 4 Oklahoma will face No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl. The Sooners are 13.5-point underdogs — the second biggest in playoff history.
LSU boasts the Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Joe Burrow, the Biletnikoff winner in wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the country. Oklahoma will also be down two defensive starters with defensive end Ronnie Perkins suspended and safety Dellarrin Turner-Yell sitting due to a collarbone injury.
“I can guarantee you he’s preaching the same thing he’s been preaching since he’s been there,” Pelluer said. “He’s just amping them up. He’s going to amp you up until he has you running through brick walls for him and, as long as you trust him and run through the brick walls that he wants you to run through, then you’re going to have success.”
The Tigers might just be the biggest brick wall in the country. For the Sooners to have a chance, Grinch’s defense will have to play a near perfect game.
But Grinch lives for these moments, those who’ve played for him say. It’s why he came to Norman and why Lincoln Riley brought him there. And if history says anything, it’s that his defense won’t be the easy out that many believe it may be.
“I don’t think anyone should ever underestimate coach Grinch,” Pelluer said. “I’m excited to see what he does against LSU.”
“He keeps the energy level up, he does a good job of that. He emphasizes tackling and turnovers, and he’s relentless about running to the ball,” Washington State head coach Mike Leach said. “The biggest thing is they need to just let it rip on Saturday, and Alex is pretty good at that.”
While Grinch’s task is undoubtedly a tall one, it’s not necessarily an unfamiliar one.
In 2017, in his third and final season at Washington State, Grinch faced then-No. 5 USC and eventual No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Sam Darnold. The Cougars, ranked No. 16, were not as big underdogs as the Sooners are against LSU, but few gave Washington State a chance to slow down Darnold and USC.
“It was the same week of preparation we had all year. No matter if it was someone Division I-AA, FCS, No. 5 in the country -- didn’t matter. You don’t take any opponent lightly,” said Robert Taylor, who played safety at Washington State from 2016 to 2017. “We prepared to be our best, it didn’t matter who we were playing. We don’t focus on a certain player, just ourselves. We knew if we prepared the right way, we were going to win. And Grinch does a great job of letting us know when we do and don’t do that.
“As long as we prepare the right way and do the things we’re supposed to do, we were going to come out on top. Takeaways equal victories. And that’s what we did to USC. It was never about the opponent.”
Washington State’s defense dominated USC, holding the Trojans to 327 total yards and forcing two turnovers in a 30-27 upset win. Darnold finished 15-of-29 with 164 passing yards, one passing touchdown, an interception and a fumble.
“Against an opponent like that, he said every day ‘Adversity is the only thing that’s guaranteed,’” Pelluer said. “Darnold was a hell of a quarterback, didn’t matter if it was an up or down USC team. We knew it didn’t matter. You could have one and two star guys or three and four star guys, Grinch was going to do his thing, his scheme. We were going to have a lot of movement up front, we were going to mess with those big USC o-linemen and sure enough we wrecked havoc in the backfield.”
But Grinch’s success on the big stage didn’t just happen overnight. It took years of instilling a mentality in his players.
“Grinch is a guy that you have to buy in to, and the sooner everyone buys in, the sooner you’ll see success,” Pelluer said. “He runs a tight ship. He doesn’t do well with guys that aren’t buying in. He’s a culture guy. He’s going to come in and change your culture for the better, guaranteed… He’s a player’s coach is what it comes down to. You want to play for that guy. He’s a stud, straight up.”
Before the 2017 season, Grinch bought every defensive player at Washington State a 44-page book by Earl Nightingale titled “The Strangest Secret.”
It’s a motivational book, emphasizing goals, positivity and effort. He has yet to buy the book for his Oklahoma players.
“That book will change your life,” Pelluer said. “I read it in like an hour. It’s a book about mindset and positive thinking, which is all of what Grinch is. I’ve read that book a couple times and it’s all about setting goals and following through with your actions. There’s a lot on leadership in that book and serving others. It’s the perfect book for defense because defense is all about trusting the guys next to you and doing your job to the best of your ability. But yeah, that was a hell of a book.”
The philosophies in Nigthingale’s “The Strangest Secret” can be seen in the text messages he sends his players nearly every day. His Washington State players remember receiving daily texts like Lead by example. Be in front. or I need you to be one of the guys. or Stop being average. You’re better than that.
“A day with coach Grinch, you’re really locked in,” Taylor said. “You’re not thinking about anything that happened the day before or moments before, whether it’s school or your girlfriend. He gets you locked in and gets you into that mindset of being great, and he reminds you of that with each text every day. I think that’s what he does best: he pushes you to be great in every single thing you do. He loves to see you achieve that.”
Grinch also sets goals for his defense, wanting two turnovers per game, 24 per season. He radiates positivity, being one of the most animated coaches on the sideline and often giving inspirational speeches. And he preaches effort, naming his defense ‘Speed D’ for its emphasis on running to the football.
“When he first came in and told us how it was going to be, I was like ‘Yeah, OK whatever.’ But it stuck,” said Marcellus Pippins, who played cornerback for Grinch from 2015 to 2017. “He changed our mentality as a team from day one… He’s very determined and that rubbed off on us.
“It’s weird to say, but he gives you that ‘I’m better than you’ vibe but he doesn’t say it or do it, but it’s more like ‘I’m better than you, so match me and we can be great together.’”
Grinch’s intensity can be seen in both the film room and the locker room.
In the film room, Grinch makes his players watch hours of tape on defensive players he idolizes. At Washington State, it was All-Pro corner and Arizona Cardinal Patrick Peterson, who, ironically, played for LSU.
“He would praise him so much it would irritate us,” Pippins said. “So he was like, ‘OK, if you don’t want to hear about him, make plays like that and I’ll praise you.’ That was our competition and we played like it.”
In the locker room, Grinch is loud and in your face. During halftime of the 2017 Cal game, with Washington State down 17-3, players recall Grinch breaking a chair and putting a hole in the wall. He then stepped out of the room before returning and delivering an inspirational speech.
“His halftime speeches were great. There were a lot of times that we were down, it didn’t matter if we were doing bad, doing well -- he find something to get in our ass about,” Pelluer said. “The best part about it is that Leach isn’t really a ‘rah rah’ type of guy so all the offensive guys would come huddle up with all the defensive guys and we would all listen to Grinch talk. It was the same thing in our team meeting room. There’s a wall that splits down the middle. All the offensive guys would try to sit close to the wall just to hear Grinch talk.
“That’s just a testament to the type of guy he is. And especially at halftime, if you needed some juice, you listen to Grinch.”
There are many parallels to Grinch’s three seasons in Pullman to his one in Norman. In three years he took the Cougars from 99th in total defense to 16th. In one, Grinch has taken the Sooners from 101st in total defense to 24th.
But Grinch’s early success at Oklahoma shouldn’t come as a surprise, say those who have played for him. And it shouldn’t be a surprise if his defense gives LSU all it wants come Saturday.
“Coach Grinch was a crazy guy. I’ve seen him mad, I’ve seen him happy. I’ve seen him at his worst and at his best,” Taylor said. “But I can promise you he’s going to be ready. He’s a master at preparation… I’m telling you, he makes you believe. That’s what makes him great. He instills greatness in you.
“I don’t know why people are shocked.”
Grinch will have his team ready Saturday, no matter who the opponent is or how many starters he may be missing. His guys will be in a position to perform the way he wants them to.
“He’s probably telling his guys right now, getting ready for LSU, saying ‘it’s going to be a fist fight. There’s going to be adversity. Big games like this, there always is. Lean into that pressure and roll with the punches.’”
Whether Grinch and Oklahoma can pull off their version of the Battle of Vicksburg, has yet to be seen. But no matter if they do or don’t, Sooner Nation knows worrying about its defense is a thing of the past.
“Don’t blink,” Pippins said. “With coach Grinch, the next thing you know, Oklahoma is going to be on top.”
