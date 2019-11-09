OU football: Alabama or LSU? Penn State or Minnesota? Who Oklahoma should cheer for to keep playoff hopes alive

It's Championship November, and if the Sooners want to bring home their eighth national title, they're going to need some help doing so.
Sitting at No. 9 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) has four regular season games left and possibly a Big 12 Championship game to reach the playoff for the third consecutive season. The Sooners are going to need all the help they can get, as multiple teams ahead of them need to lose.
OU will face off against Iowa State tonight at 7 p.m. CT in Norman, but there are multiple games around the country that Sooner Nation should be keeping an eye on.
Here's who to cheer for in some of the biggest games of the season:
LSU at Alabama
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: CBS
Cheer for: The Tigers.
If LSU goes into Tuscaloosa and beat the Crimson Tide, not only would it boost the Tigers to the No. 1 team in the country, but also likely eliminate Alabama from playoff consideration. Alabama's resume has few strong points with a weak schedule. And, if the Tigers win, Alabama very well may lose to Auburn in a couple weeks and completely eliminate itself.
The worst case scenario here is Alabama winning in a close game, leaving a one-loss LSU with the best quality loss in the country. So, Geaux Tigers.
Penn State at Minnesota
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV: ABC
Cheer for: The Gophers.
But it doesn't matter as much as Alabama-LSU. If Minnesota beats Penn State, it will likely face Ohio State in the Big 10 Championship and likley lose. If Penn State beats Minnesota, it will face Ohio State in the regular season and likely lose.
You would rather have a two-loss Penn State and a one-loss Minnesota, instead of vice versa. Either way, I don't think the Big 10 is getting two teams in but, a Gophers win Saturday all but ensure that doesn't happen.
Kansas State at Texas
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Cheer for: The Wildcats.
On one side, you want Texas to win to help your biggest win look better. But on the other, if Kansas State continues to win, your one shocking loss doesn't look near as shocking.
There's also a slight chance that if Kansas State wins out, could face the Sooners in the Big 12 Championship game if Baylor loses it's next three games.
Baylor at TCU
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: FS1
Cheer for: The Bears.
As mentioned above, if Baylor loses it's next three games — at TCU, vs Oklahoma, vs Texas — Kansas State is in the Big 12 title game, which is the perfect scenario for the Sooners. But that's highly unlikely.
So cheer for the Bears and hope College GameDay comes to Waco next week to put the Sooners on prime time.
