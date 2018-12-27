OU football: Alabama co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding talks Oklahoma rumors, Kyler Murray and more at Media Day
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Alabama co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding's name has come up in connection with Oklahoma's open defensive coordinator job. On Thursday, he spoke about Oklahoma, Kyler Murray, Lincoln Riley and more.
Golding, who is in his first season with the Crimson Tide and was the defensive coordinator at UTSA for two seasons before that, said he hadn't been in communication with Oklahoma at all.
Here is some of what he had to say:
On his rise from Division II to Alabama
“I don’t know. Obviously I started at the Division II level, played there, GA’d there. Been very fortunate to work under a lot of good guys. A lot of this is timing. Coach Ron Roberts was a big part of escalating to where I’ve been. Just been fortunate.”
On his name coming up in a lot of rumors for Oklahoma's defensive coordinator job
“It’s interesting, yeah. I have not. No communication with Oklahoma. So excited about playing those guys. They’ve got a great football team. We’ll focus on the task at hand, try to get our guys prepared for Saturday."
On what makes Alabama such a launching pad for coaches
“Obviously, I think it starts with Coach Saban. The success he’s had. The biggest thing is, day in and day out, of how he runs the organization.The expectations he has not only for his players, but his staff. I’m working for the best guy to ever do it. Something I’m every excited about. Fortunate enough to be there. Learning something every day. Happy where I’m at."
On Kyler Murray and how he thinks NFL scouts might look at him
"It probably depends on the system that he goes in. I think (Oklahoma does) a really good job with him of how they distribute the ball and the windows that he has because obviously that's the one worry I would think, from a scout's standpoint. Because obviously the height and the ability to stay in the pocket and throw the ball. And we're not going to run you in the NFL because we're paying you too much money to get hurt... But as far as from a read progression standpoint and being able to make all the throws, he can do it. Obviously he's got the escapability like nobody else does from a talent standpoint. So the system fit to me would be more than anything what you're trying to do with him.
"But from a talent standpoint, the kid wins too, in everything that he does, and always has."
On if he's ever met Lincoln Riley
"I have not. I've never met him. Hear he's a great guy, does an unbelievable job, but I've never met him, never had a conversation with him."
On what he thinks of Lincoln Riley's quick coaching rise
"He's done an unbelievable job. He's been successful everywhere he's been. Obviously since taking over the program he's taken he's done an unbelievable job. I think the most impressive thing to me is he's always been really impressive on offense, but he can lead people too. He's done a really nice job, and he's put himself in a great situation. He's regarded as a very very good coach."
Oklahoma will take on Alabama on Dec. 29 in the College Football Playoff semifinal Orange Bowl.
