OU football: Adrian Peterson scores twice in Lions' 41-25 Thanksgiving loss to Texans

Former Sooner and current Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson had a multi-score game against the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Thursday, finding the end zone twice along with 55 rushing yards on 15 carries in a 41-25 loss. 

Peterson got his first score of the game in the first quarter, punching it in from one yard out for the game’s first touchdown and giving the Lions a 7-0 lead.

He found the end zone again in the second quarter, scoring again from one yard out to give the lead back to his team. With that score, he tied Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown for the third-most games with two or more rushing touchdowns in NFL history with 27 such games.

The loss means Peterson and the Lions are now 4-7 this season. They will take the field again in a road game on Sunday, Dec. 6 against the Chicago Bears at noon CT on FOX.

