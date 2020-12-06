You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Adrian Peterson scores twice in Lions' 34-30 win over Bears

Adrian Peterson

Former OU player Adrian Peterson attended the Spring Game in support of his former coaches, April 8. Peterson now plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson rushed 16 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-30 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

For the Lions first score of the game, quarterback Matthew Stafford handed the ball off to Peterson where he would carry it straight up the middle for a diving 3-yard touchdown run, catapulting the Lions to a 7-9 score with nearly 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

 On that run, Peterson recorded his fifth touchdown of the season, marking his 11th season with at least five rushing touchdowns. The former Sooner is now tied with Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton for the third most seasons with at least five scores in NFL history. Only running backs Marcus Allen (13) and Emmitt Smith (12) have more of such seasons.

Peterson’s heroics didn’t stop there, either. In the closing moments when the Lions needed Peterson most, he delivered. With nearly one minute and 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Lions trailed the Bears 27-30 until the running back would take a handoff on second-and-goal and power his way with a full head of steam for an eventual 5-yard game-winning score.

With the win, Peterson now has 119 carries for 444 yards and six touchdowns on the season, and the Lions move to 5-7, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Peterson and the Lions’ next game is at home against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.

