OU football: Adrian Peterson scores twice in Lions' 34-30 win over Bears

Former Sooner and current Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson rushed 16 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-30 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.
For the Lions first score of the game, quarterback Matthew Stafford handed the ball off to Peterson where he would carry it straight up the middle for a diving 3-yard touchdown run, catapulting the Lions to a 7-9 score with nearly 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
.@AdrianPeterson carries it in for the score❗️#DETvsCHI | 📺 FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/LAOQz0jCaG— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2020
On that run, Peterson recorded his fifth touchdown of the season, marking his 11th season with at least five rushing touchdowns. The former Sooner is now tied with Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton for the third most seasons with at least five scores in NFL history. Only running backs Marcus Allen (13) and Emmitt Smith (12) have more of such seasons.
Adrian Peterson recorded his 5th Rush TD this season, his 11th NFL season with at least 5 Rush TD.He's now tied with Walter Payton for the 3rd-most such seasons in NFL history. Only Marcus Allen (13) and Emmitt Smith (12) have more. pic.twitter.com/7BWCl6DEWk— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 6, 2020
Peterson’s heroics didn’t stop there, either. In the closing moments when the Lions needed Peterson most, he delivered. With nearly one minute and 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Lions trailed the Bears 27-30 until the running back would take a handoff on second-and-goal and power his way with a full head of steam for an eventual 5-yard game-winning score.
.@AdrianPeterson powers it in for the score 😤#DETvsCHI | 📺 FOX | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/BCaMePY4fF— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2020
With the win, Peterson now has 119 carries for 444 yards and six touchdowns on the season, and the Lions move to 5-7, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Peterson and the Lions’ next game is at home against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.
